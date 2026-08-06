- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19 327
Profit Trades:
11 036 (57.10%)
Loss Trades:
8 291 (42.90%)
Best trade:
153 751.50 USD
Worst trade:
-231 287.20 USD
Gross Profit:
8 930 659.87 USD (98 848 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 548 130.36 USD (103 207 443 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (19 768.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
311 322.27 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.54%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
991
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
10.09
Long Trades:
9 161 (47.40%)
Short Trades:
10 166 (52.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
175.02 USD
Average Profit:
809.23 USD
Average Loss:
-669.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-299 445.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-334 057.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.48%
Annual Forecast:
92.64%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
335 389.87 USD (7.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.99% (81 673.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (1 557 514.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD.c
|12936
|XAUUSD.UScent
|6390
|XAGUSD.UScent
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD.c
|1.9M
|XAUUSD.UScent
|1.4M
|XAGUSD.UScent
|10
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD.c
|-4.3M
|XAUUSD.UScent
|-52K
|XAGUSD.UScent
|14
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +153 751.50 USD
Worst trade: -231 287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 768.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -299 445.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
21M
USD
USD
16
95%
19 327
57%
100%
1.60
175.02
USD
USD
7%
1:500