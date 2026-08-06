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Juanri Tarigan

JrG4Groups Resources

Juanri Tarigan
Juanri Tarigan

Juanri Tarigan

  • senior Analyst at JRG4group fund manager at  JRG4GROUPSOFFICIAL
  • Indonesia
  • 114
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
26 (78.78%)
Loss Trades:
7 (21.21%)
Best trade:
7.14 USD
Worst trade:
-1.50 USD
Gross Profit:
26.89 USD (1 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.72 USD (522 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (4.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
98.82%
Max deposit load:
6.89%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.60
Long Trades:
24 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
9 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
4.70
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-0.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.21 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.21 USD (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (3.21 USD)
By Equity:
6.26% (62.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 22
GBPUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 15
GBPUSD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 337
GBPUSD 335
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
Headway-Real
1.45 × 176
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.70 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
ICMarketsSC-Live17
3.01 × 308
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
3.22 × 107
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

"Join our trading signal program and experience a smarter way to grow your portfolio. Our strategy uses a carefully optimized martingale approach with strict risk controls, ensuring your capital is protected while maximizing potential returns."

"Let your money work harder for you. With our safe martingale-based trading signals, you’ll benefit from consistent opportunities, disciplined risk management, and a proven system designed to deliver steady growth."

"We’re not just offering signals — we’re offering a partnership. Our safe martingale strategy is built on transparency, precision, and risk-limited execution, giving you the confidence to invest and the clarity to track your success."

by.Juanri Tarigan.MBA


No reviews
2026.08.07 19:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 10:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 09:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 11:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 11:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JrG4Groups Resources
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
33
78%
99%
4.70
0.64
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

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