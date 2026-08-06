- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|22
|GBPUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|15
|GBPUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|337
|GBPUSD
|335
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
Headway-Real
|1.45 × 176
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.70 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|3.01 × 308
|
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
|3.22 × 107
"Join our trading signal program and experience a smarter way to grow your portfolio. Our strategy uses a carefully optimized martingale approach with strict risk controls, ensuring your capital is protected while maximizing potential returns."
"Let your money work harder for you. With our safe martingale-based trading signals, you’ll benefit from consistent opportunities, disciplined risk management, and a proven system designed to deliver steady growth."
"We’re not just offering signals — we’re offering a partnership. Our safe martingale strategy is built on transparency, precision, and risk-limited execution, giving you the confidence to invest and the clarity to track your success."
by.Juanri Tarigan.MBA
USD
USD
USD