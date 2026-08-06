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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LXD 8100
Guo Yue Shen

LXD 8100

Guo Yue Shen
Guo Yue Shen

Guo Yue Shen

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
GinzoNetwork-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 573
Profit Trades:
5 266 (55.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 307 (44.99%)
Best trade:
463 442.00 USD
Worst trade:
-100 940.00 USD
Gross Profit:
18 750 383.28 USD (47 589 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 595 426.23 USD (51 152 236 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (6 075.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 153 710.70 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.53%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
906
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
14.34
Long Trades:
4 899 (51.18%)
Short Trades:
4 674 (48.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
851.87 USD
Average Profit:
3 560.65 USD
Average Loss:
-2 460.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-568 589.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-568 589.60 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
7.16%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48 992.33 USD
Maximal:
568 589.60 USD (0.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (568 589.60 USD)
By Equity:
3.89% (2 072 930.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD.c 6333
XAUUSD.UScent 3240
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD.c 4.4M
XAUUSD.UScent 3.7M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD.c -3.5M
XAUUSD.UScent -32K
20M 40M 60M 80M 100M
20M 40M 60M 80M 100M
20M 40M 60M 80M 100M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +463 442.00 USD
Worst trade: -100 940 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 075.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -568 589.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 09:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 09:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LXD 8100
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
53M
USD
9
91%
9 573
55%
100%
1.76
851.87
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

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