- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21 512
Profit Trades:
12 052 (56.02%)
Loss Trades:
9 460 (43.98%)
Best trade:
112 343.04 USD
Worst trade:
-184 677.76 USD
Gross Profit:
4 435 996.48 USD (115 731 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 688 973.08 USD (121 654 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (85.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198 540.48 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.54%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1026
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.55
Long Trades:
10 379 (48.25%)
Short Trades:
11 133 (51.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
81.21 USD
Average Profit:
368.07 USD
Average Loss:
-284.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-15 524.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-266 884.48 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.18%
Annual Forecast:
88.73%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.53 USD
Maximal:
266 884.48 USD (8.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.49% (15 524.39 USD)
By Equity:
6.44% (1 233 958.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD.c
|15179
|XAUUSD.UScent
|6333
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD.c
|1.1M
|XAUUSD.UScent
|675K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD.c
|-6M
|XAUUSD.UScent
|54K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M 225M 250M 275M 300M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112 343.04 USD
Worst trade: -184 678 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 524.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
19M
USD
USD
17
97%
21 512
56%
100%
1.64
81.21
USD
USD
6%
1:500