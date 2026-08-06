- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 787
Profit Trades:
7 211 (52.30%)
Loss Trades:
6 576 (47.70%)
Best trade:
418 918.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 107 964.80 USD
Gross Profit:
25 712 859.38 USD (7 165 568 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 601 773.70 USD (7 275 917 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (11 776.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
926 902.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.78%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
233
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
7 412 (53.76%)
Short Trades:
6 375 (46.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
225.65 USD
Average Profit:
3 565.78 USD
Average Loss:
-3 437.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-663.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 150 470.72 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-24.43%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
537 792.41 USD
Maximal:
8 150 470.72 USD (26.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.09% (8 150 470.72 USD)
By Equity:
21.10% (6 591 234.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.UScent
|13787
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.UScent
|3.1M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.UScent
|-110K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +418 918.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 107 965 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 776.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -663.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
23M
USD
USD
26
99%
13 787
52%
100%
1.13
225.65
USD
USD
26%
1:500