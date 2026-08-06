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Li Min Lin

Mjxuke

Li Min Lin
Li Min Lin

Li Min Lin

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
GinzoNetwork-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 912
Profit Trades:
6 262 (57.38%)
Loss Trades:
4 650 (42.61%)
Best trade:
216 827.00 USD
Worst trade:
-346 930.80 USD
Gross Profit:
11 600 737.30 USD (50 212 278 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 364 733.72 USD (54 338 976 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (15 558.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
399 471.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.22%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1070
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.45
Long Trades:
5 524 (50.62%)
Short Trades:
5 388 (49.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
388.20 USD
Average Profit:
1 852.56 USD
Average Loss:
-1 583.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-353 004.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-501 451.80 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.29%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29 676.40 USD
Maximal:
501 451.80 USD (6.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.95% (501 451.80 USD)
By Equity:
8.72% (2 242 747.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD.c 6639
XAUUSD.UScent 4272
XAGUSD.UScent 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD.c 2.3M
XAUUSD.UScent 1.9M
XAGUSD.UScent 10
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD.c -4.1M
XAUUSD.UScent -37K
XAGUSD.UScent 14
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +216 827.00 USD
Worst trade: -346 931 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 558.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -353 004.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

木鸡之道
No reviews
2026.08.06 09:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 09:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mjxuke
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
25M
USD
9
92%
10 912
57%
100%
1.57
388.20
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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