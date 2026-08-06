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Chi Sang Lai

GoldEdge Prop Firm 100K Signal2

Chi Sang Lai
Chi Sang Lai

Chi Sang Lai

5 (5)
🚀 Hello traders!
I’m excited to introduce the complete GoldEdge EA Series for MT5!
Whether you want to learn and test with our free version, GoldEdge Spark, or dominate the markets with our specialized premium EAs, we have a solution for you.
4 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
FTMO-Server
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
25 (75.75%)
Loss Trades:
8 (24.24%)
Best trade:
79.92 USD
Worst trade:
-23.02 USD
Gross Profit:
314.33 USD (7 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49.23 USD (1 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (15.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.64 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
11.52
Long Trades:
7 (21.21%)
Short Trades:
26 (78.79%)
Profit Factor:
6.38
Expected Payoff:
8.03 USD
Average Profit:
12.57 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-23.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 USD
Maximal:
23.02 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (23.02 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 21
EURCAD 8
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 76
EURCAD 174
GBPUSD 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.2K
EURCAD 2.1K
GBPUSD 344
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.92 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.02 × 60
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
GoldEdge Matrix Prop Firm 100K Signal2
No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 06:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 06:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldEdge Prop Firm 100K Signal2
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
100K
USD
1
100%
33
75%
100%
6.38
8.03
USD
0%
1:30
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