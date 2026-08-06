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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / John Dave PREMIUM
Thibault Georges Rene Duval

John Dave PREMIUM

Thibault Georges Rene Duval
Thibault Georges Rene Duval

Thibault Georges Rene Duval

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
FXCC1-Trade
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 489
Profit Trades:
1 345 (90.32%)
Loss Trades:
144 (9.67%)
Best trade:
1.37 USD
Worst trade:
-1.37 USD
Gross Profit:
29.19 USD (2 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.62 USD (1 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
123 (1.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.64 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.99%
Max deposit load:
15.65%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
1502
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.92
Long Trades:
643 (43.18%)
Short Trades:
846 (56.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
0.02 USD
Average Loss:
-0.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-0.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.46 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
2.46 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (2.46 USD)
By Equity:
5.17% (31.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1489
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 15
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.37 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCC1-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We trade forex in scalping
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.07 10:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.06 06:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.06 06:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.06 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 06:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 06:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.06 06:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 05:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 05:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 05:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 05:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
John Dave PREMIUM
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
615
USD
1
100%
1 489
90%
99%
1.99
0.01
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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