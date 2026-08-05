- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
461
Profit Trades:
186 (40.34%)
Loss Trades:
275 (59.65%)
Best trade:
22.44 USD
Worst trade:
-10.55 USD
Gross Profit:
762.97 USD (76 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-812.05 USD (80 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (65.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.46 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
13.01%
Max deposit load:
5.71%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
461
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
237 (51.41%)
Short Trades:
224 (48.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
4.10 USD
Average Loss:
-2.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-47.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.61 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-2.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.83 USD
Maximal:
164.36 USD (6.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.76% (164.36 USD)
By Equity:
0.70% (16.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|458
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|-49
|GBPNZD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|-4.3K
|GBPNZD
|-42
|GBPUSD
|-9
|EURUSD
|-17
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.44 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 44
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.82 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.92 × 212
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.96 × 91
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.17 × 96
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.40 × 340
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.92 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|2.45 × 101
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|11.00 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
1
100%
461
40%
13%
0.93
-0.11
USD
USD
7%
1:500