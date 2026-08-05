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Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

MA Diana Finex 5K

Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak
Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

Ir Nopri Sabmen Simanjuntak

I'm a Private Fund Manager & Educator with the concept of #TradingTenangSenang in Forex, Gold, Index, Stock & Cryptocurrency market | Target 30% per Year (min) | 0818212989 (WA) | https://simanjuntaknovry.com | FB/IG/Youtube/TikTok/Telegram= @simanjuntaknovry Group: https://t.me/tradingtenangsenang
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
27 (65.85%)
Loss Trades:
14 (34.15%)
Best trade:
176.82 USD
Worst trade:
-95.28 USD
Gross Profit:
796.85 USD (43 995 pips)
Gross Loss:
-466.21 USD (29 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (473.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
473.73 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
11.96%
Max deposit load:
0.33%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
24 (58.54%)
Short Trades:
17 (41.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
8.06 USD
Average Profit:
29.51 USD
Average Loss:
-33.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-91.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.61%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
251.38 USD
Maximal:
253.59 USD (5.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.07% (253.59 USD)
By Equity:
1.04% (54.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 331
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.82 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +473.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
4.58 × 62
ThreeTrader-Live
6.72 × 299
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
GoMarkets-Live
11.92 × 300
Exness-MT5Real11
12.19 × 181
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 16:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MA Diana Finex 5K
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
4
92%
41
65%
12%
1.70
8.06
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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