The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 1.57 × 14 GTCGlobalSA-Server 3 4.58 × 62 ThreeTrader-Live 6.72 × 299 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 8.82 × 145 GoMarkets-Live 11.92 × 300 Exness-MT5Real11 12.19 × 181 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor