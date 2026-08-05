- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
361.27 USD
Worst trade:
-86.67 USD
Gross Profit:
581.49 USD (831 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.55 USD (460 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (220.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
361.27 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
72.98%
Max deposit load:
1.12%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Short Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Profit Factor:
3.58
Expected Payoff:
46.55 USD
Average Profit:
145.37 USD
Average Loss:
-32.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-52.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-109.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.56 USD
Maximal:
109.99 USD (0.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.54% (109.99 USD)
By Equity:
0.88% (180.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|336
|AUDCAD
|83
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|323
|AUDCAD
|48
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +361.27 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
AirTradeMarket-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.10 × 50
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.36 × 14
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.38 × 1151
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.44 × 9
|
Charterprime-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server
|0.50 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.53 × 15
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.58 × 31
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
1
100%
9
44%
73%
3.57
46.55
USD
USD
1%
1:500