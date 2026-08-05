The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live07 0.00 × 2 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 MEXAtlantic-Real-2 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 1 BDSwissSC-Real01 0.00 × 2 Eightcap-Real 0.00 × 2 VTMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 3 Mtrading-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 2 0.00 × 1 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.00 × 5 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 2 FXPIG-LIVE 0.00 × 2 AirTradeMarket-Live 0.09 × 11 LiteFinance-ECN.com 0.10 × 50 DooPrime-Live 2 0.21 × 14 TradeMaxGlobal-Live2 0.25 × 12 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live01 0.36 × 14 Afterprime-Live AP 0.38 × 1151 PurpleTradingSC-02Demo 0.44 × 9 Charterprime-Live 0.50 × 2 FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 0.50 × 2 VTMarkets-Live 5 0.53 × 15 DooFintech-Live 5 0.58 × 31 361 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor