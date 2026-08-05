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Andrei Gorchakov

Gorand

Andrei Gorchakov
Andrei Gorchakov

Andrei Gorchakov

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
70 (68.62%)
Loss Trades:
32 (31.37%)
Best trade:
520.20 RUB
Worst trade:
-810.96 RUB
Gross Profit:
8 592.89 RUB (6 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 609.26 RUB (4 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 007.31 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 014.10 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
83.87%
Max deposit load:
22.94%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
55 (53.92%)
Short Trades:
47 (46.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
39.06 RUB
Average Profit:
122.76 RUB
Average Loss:
-144.04 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 994.55 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 994.55 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
8.89%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
1 994.55 RUB (5.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.30% (1 994.55 RUB)
By Equity:
0.39% (241.40 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.ffx 62
EURUSD.ffx 40
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.ffx 24
EURUSD.ffx 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.ffx 826
EURUSD.ffx 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +520.20 RUB
Worst trade: -811 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 007.31 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 994.55 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gorand
50 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
62K
RUB
3
97%
102
68%
84%
1.86
39.06
RUB
3%
1:100
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