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Jiu Si Yong Lai

Cd

Jiu Si Yong Lai
Jiu Si Yong Lai

Jiu Si Yong Lai

Escaped from the deep state controlled corporate world. Living near the beach with a wife and two sons. Ex-avid now occasional surfer. Happy drinker. Seeking for eternal freedom mentally and financially.

Have a nice day and God bless you!
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 12
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
123 (68.33%)
Loss Trades:
57 (31.67%)
Best trade:
436.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-90.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 573.00 JPY (35 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 743.00 JPY (68 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (354.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 002.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
26.62%
Max deposit load:
6.31%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
156 (86.67%)
Short Trades:
24 (13.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
4.61 JPY
Average Profit:
20.92 JPY
Average Loss:
-30.58 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-456.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-687.00 JPY (10)
Monthly growth:
2.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
141.00 JPY
Maximal:
687.00 JPY (1.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.88% (687.00 JPY)
By Equity:
5.28% (1 876.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 180
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDc 7
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDc -33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +436.00 JPY
Worst trade: -90 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -456.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 09:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 02:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.05 15:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.05 15:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 13:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 13:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 13:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 13:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 13:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cd
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
36K
JPY
1
0%
180
68%
27%
1.47
4.61
JPY
5%
1:500
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