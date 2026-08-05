- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
123 (68.33%)
Loss Trades:
57 (31.67%)
Best trade:
436.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-90.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 573.00 JPY (35 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 743.00 JPY (68 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (354.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 002.00 JPY (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
26.62%
Max deposit load:
6.31%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
156 (86.67%)
Short Trades:
24 (13.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
4.61 JPY
Average Profit:
20.92 JPY
Average Loss:
-30.58 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-456.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-687.00 JPY (10)
Monthly growth:
2.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
141.00 JPY
Maximal:
687.00 JPY (1.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.88% (687.00 JPY)
By Equity:
5.28% (1 876.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDc
|180
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDc
|7
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDc
|-33K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +436.00 JPY
Worst trade: -90 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -456.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
36K
JPY
JPY
1
0%
180
68%
27%
1.47
4.61
JPY
JPY
5%
1:500