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Aleksandr Valutsa

Emperor 421

Aleksandr Valutsa
Aleksandr Valutsa

Aleksandr Valutsa

2.9 (54)
6 products 3 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 54%
InstaForex-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
58 (72.50%)
Loss Trades:
22 (27.50%)
Best trade:
1 531.14 USD
Worst trade:
-942.87 USD
Gross Profit:
11 612.26 USD (13 018 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 219.32 USD (7 818 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (3 955.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 955.88 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.15%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
41 (51.25%)
Short Trades:
39 (48.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
67.41 USD
Average Profit:
200.21 USD
Average Loss:
-282.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 088.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 088.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
47.53%
Annual Forecast:
576.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 193.78 USD
Maximal:
2 628.16 USD (25.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.19% (2 628.16 USD)
By Equity:
7.36% (1 052.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY.ls 9
AUDCAD.ls 8
EURNZD.ls 7
EURJPY.ls 6
GBPNZD.ls 6
AUDCHF.ls 5
EURAUD.ls 5
USDJPY.ls 4
GBPCHF.ls 4
GBPAUD.ls 3
GBPJPY.ls 3
CADJPY.ls 3
NZDCAD.ls 2
CADCHF.ls 2
EURCHF.ls 2
AUDJPY.ls 2
NZDJPY.ls 2
EURUSD.ls 2
EURGBP.ls 1
USDCHF.ls 1
NZDUSD.ls 1
EURCAD.ls 1
GBPCAD.ls 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY.ls -8
AUDCAD.ls 230
EURNZD.ls -133
EURJPY.ls 1.1K
GBPNZD.ls -609
AUDCHF.ls 423
EURAUD.ls 373
USDJPY.ls 950
GBPCHF.ls -558
GBPAUD.ls -826
GBPJPY.ls 292
CADJPY.ls 300
NZDCAD.ls -120
CADCHF.ls 194
EURCHF.ls 570
AUDJPY.ls 251
NZDJPY.ls 190
EURUSD.ls 2.6K
EURGBP.ls -217
USDCHF.ls 374
NZDUSD.ls 274
EURCAD.ls 61
GBPCAD.ls -258
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY.ls -93
AUDCAD.ls 409
EURNZD.ls 472
EURJPY.ls 1.7K
GBPNZD.ls -1K
AUDCHF.ls 333
EURAUD.ls 572
USDJPY.ls 1.6K
GBPCHF.ls -463
GBPAUD.ls -824
GBPJPY.ls 481
CADJPY.ls 472
NZDCAD.ls -135
CADCHF.ls 203
EURCHF.ls 395
AUDJPY.ls 416
NZDJPY.ls 312
EURUSD.ls 274
EURGBP.ls -192
USDCHF.ls 302
NZDUSD.ls 274
EURCAD.ls 86
GBPCAD.ls -360
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 531.14 USD
Worst trade: -943 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 955.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 088.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.21% of days out of 136 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Emperor 421
30 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
20
100%
80
72%
100%
1.86
67.41
USD
25%
1:500
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