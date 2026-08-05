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Mr Peerawat Uthaiwat

ProTraderEx

Mr Peerawat Uthaiwat
Mr Peerawat Uthaiwat

Mr Peerawat Uthaiwat

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
73 (59.34%)
Loss Trades:
50 (40.65%)
Best trade:
24.88 USD
Worst trade:
-27.89 USD
Gross Profit:
608.61 USD (630 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-379.73 USD (381 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (79.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.60 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
43.04%
Max deposit load:
52.40%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
123
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
68 (55.28%)
Short Trades:
55 (44.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
1.86 USD
Average Profit:
8.34 USD
Average Loss:
-7.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-102.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.28 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
23.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
102.30 USD (8.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.76% (82.29 USD)
By Equity:
21.94% (252.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 121
BTCUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 227
BTCUSD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 227K
BTCUSD 23K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.88 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real28
0.79 × 205
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.76 × 49
VantageInternational-Live 6
10.00 × 5
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 02:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 12:56
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 12:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 12:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ProTraderEx
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
1
0%
123
59%
43%
1.60
1.86
USD
22%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.