- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
73 (59.34%)
Loss Trades:
50 (40.65%)
Best trade:
24.88 USD
Worst trade:
-27.89 USD
Gross Profit:
608.61 USD (630 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-379.73 USD (381 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (79.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.60 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
43.04%
Max deposit load:
52.40%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
123
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
68 (55.28%)
Short Trades:
55 (44.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
1.86 USD
Average Profit:
8.34 USD
Average Loss:
-7.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-102.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.28 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
23.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
102.30 USD (8.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.76% (82.29 USD)
By Equity:
21.94% (252.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|121
|BTCUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|227
|BTCUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|227K
|BTCUSD
|23K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.88 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.79 × 205
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.14 × 187
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.76 × 49
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|10.00 × 5
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|18.23 × 13
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
1
0%
123
59%
43%
1.60
1.86
USD
USD
22%
1:100