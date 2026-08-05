The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.20 × 5 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 1.04 × 75 VantageMarkets-Live 12 2.00 × 1 Axi-US12-Live 5.75 × 4 Axi.SVG-US10-Live 7.49 × 86 ICMarketsSC-Live17 8.25 × 4 FPMarketsSC-Live4 11.97 × 69 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 12.50 × 2 GoMarkets-Real 10 13.20 × 5 Fyntura-Live 13.67 × 27 ICMarketsSC-Live32 14.21 × 70 FPMarketsLLC-Live3 16.48 × 21 RoboForex-ProCent-2 17.27 × 15 OctaFX-Real3 23.00 × 4 Swissquote-Live2 29.33 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor