- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
32 (76.19%)
Loss Trades:
10 (23.81%)
Best trade:
13.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
126.70 EUR (14 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.33 EUR (2 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (87.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.53 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
2.99%
Max deposit load:
11.68%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.95
Long Trades:
39 (92.86%)
Short Trades:
3 (7.14%)
Profit Factor:
6.55
Expected Payoff:
2.56 EUR
Average Profit:
3.96 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.05 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
13.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.05 EUR
Maximal:
18.05 EUR (2.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (18.05 EUR)
By Equity:
10.15% (89.35 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.97 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.53 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.20 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.20 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.04 × 75
|
VantageMarkets-Live 12
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|5.75 × 4
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|8.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|11.97 × 69
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|12.50 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|13.20 × 5
|
Fyntura-Live
|13.67 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|14.21 × 70
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|16.48 × 21
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|17.27 × 15
|
OctaFX-Real3
|23.00 × 4
|
Swissquote-Live2
|29.33 × 3
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
920
EUR
EUR
1
100%
42
76%
3%
6.55
2.56
EUR
EUR
10%
1:500