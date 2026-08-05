The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-8 0.00 × 12 MaxrichGroup-Real 0.00 × 1 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2 0.00 × 2 PureMGlobal-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 1 SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live24 0.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live01 0.22 × 37 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.22 × 27 AUSGlobal-Live 0.50 × 2 Exness-Real3 0.60 × 42 ICMarkets-Live03 0.62 × 13 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.67 × 3 MEXIntGroup-Real 0.68 × 38 WealthyAccumulation-Live 0.90 × 197 ICMarketsSC-Live08 1.05 × 116 Tickmill-Live08 1.19 × 103 Pepperstone-Edge01 1.33 × 3 UniversalInnovation-Live-UK 1.33 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live24 1.43 × 130 ICMarketsSC-Live07 1.67 × 36 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.70 × 338 127 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor