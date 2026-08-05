- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Best trade:
1.13 USD
Worst trade:
-28.08 USD
Gross Profit:
3.46 USD (386 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28.26 USD (2 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (2.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.29
Trading activity:
2.32%
Max deposit load:
5.21%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.88
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.12
Expected Payoff:
-2.48 USD
Average Profit:
0.49 USD
Average Loss:
-9.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-28.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-12.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.36 USD
Maximal:
28.08 USD (13.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.99% (28.08 USD)
By Equity:
10.35% (20.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-25
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.13 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 12
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.22 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.22 × 27
|
AUSGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.60 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.62 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 3
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.68 × 38
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|0.90 × 197
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.05 × 116
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.19 × 103
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.33 × 3
|
UniversalInnovation-Live-UK
|1.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.43 × 130
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.67 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.70 × 338
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
175
USD
USD
1
100%
10
70%
2%
0.12
-2.48
USD
USD
14%
1:500