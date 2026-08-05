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Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Portfolio Test

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

Jimmy Peter Eriksson

4.4 (140)
I have over 5 years of experience in trading and system development, focused on building structured and rule-based automated trading systems.
My approach is simple: real strategies, real logic — no martingale, no grid systems, and no hidden risk mechanics.
7 products 14 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 48%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
45 (57.69%)
Loss Trades:
33 (42.31%)
Best trade:
253.58 USD
Worst trade:
-46.88 USD
Gross Profit:
1 549.24 USD (395 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-361.67 USD (171 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (50.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
370.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.75%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.12
Long Trades:
53 (67.95%)
Short Trades:
25 (32.05%)
Profit Factor:
4.28
Expected Payoff:
15.23 USD
Average Profit:
34.43 USD
Average Loss:
-10.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-58.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.99 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
47.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
114.03 USD
Maximal:
130.20 USD (5.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.20% (130.89 USD)
By Equity:
0.58% (20.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
BTCUSD 17
USDJPY 13
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 9
USTEC 5
DE40 4
US30 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
BTCUSD -27
USDJPY -1
GBPUSD -19
EURUSD -18
USTEC -14
DE40 1
US30 70
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
BTCUSD 96K
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD -446
EURUSD -236
USTEC -14K
DE40 460
US30 70K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +253.58 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
21.50 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Combined Portfolio of Eriksson Systems
No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 10:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 10:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portfolio Test
49 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
1
100%
78
57%
100%
4.28
15.23
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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