- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Best trade:
2.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1.25 USD
Gross Profit:
5.14 USD (3 222 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.33 USD (5 315 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
16.53%
Max deposit load:
37.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
9 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.86 USD
Average Loss:
-1.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-2.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.99 USD
Maximal:
4.60 USD (47.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.87% (4.60 USD)
By Equity:
16.97% (0.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USA500
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USA500
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USA500
|-2.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This bot is based on technical indicators calculating RSI + ADX + ATR + DI for take its decisions
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
9
USD
USD
1
100%
11
54%
17%
0.96
-0.02
USD
USD
48%
1:500