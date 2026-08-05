- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
21 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
12 (36.36%)
Best trade:
90.00 USD
Worst trade:
-63.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 056.15 USD (34 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-468.33 USD (18 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (269.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
269.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
47.61%
Max deposit load:
1.85%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.28
Long Trades:
32 (96.97%)
Short Trades:
1 (3.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
17.81 USD
Average Profit:
50.29 USD
Average Loss:
-39.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-179.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-179.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.02 USD
Maximal:
179.34 USD (3.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.67% (179.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.80% (81.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|588
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +90.00 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +269.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
MFGinvest-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
Always Grow
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
1
100%
33
63%
48%
2.25
17.81
USD
USD
2%
1:500