The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN 2.02 × 1177 Inveslo-Real 2.41 × 240 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 2.79 × 277 Investizo-Real 3.68 × 482 Exness-Real7 6.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 32 10.10 × 10 Alpari-Pro.ECN3 13.50 × 16 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor