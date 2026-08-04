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Lee Chanho

WSCOIN

Lee Chanho
Lee Chanho

Lee Chanho

0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
LandPrime-Live3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 422
Profit Trades:
917 (64.48%)
Loss Trades:
505 (35.51%)
Best trade:
44.37 USD
Worst trade:
-38.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 321.59 USD (235 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 778.67 USD (123 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (37.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
67.24%
Max deposit load:
11.52%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
131
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
593 (41.70%)
Short Trades:
829 (58.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-78.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.42 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
4.85%
Annual Forecast:
58.82%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.42 USD
Maximal:
186.82 USD (12.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.27% (131.27 USD)
By Equity:
6.93% (107.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 686
EURUSD 384
USDJPY 341
XAUUSD 6
XAGUSD 4
AUDUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 193
EURUSD 61
USDJPY 263
XAUUSD 45
XAGUSD -20
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 11K
EURUSD 9.4K
USDJPY 95K
XAUUSD 2.5K
XAGUSD 16
AUDUSD -12
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.37 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LandPrime-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LandPrime-Live3
1.29 × 3195
LandPrime-Live2
4.37 × 244
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WSCOIN
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
34
19%
1 422
64%
67%
1.30
0.38
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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