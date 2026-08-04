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Ali Eslamian

Signalium

Ali Eslamian
Ali Eslamian

Ali Eslamian

0 reviews
Reliability
81 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 083%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
296 (83.14%)
Loss Trades:
60 (16.85%)
Best trade:
173.70 USD
Worst trade:
-189.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 976.11 USD (59 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 975.42 USD (29 825 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (41.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
277.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
5.33%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
91 (25.56%)
Short Trades:
265 (74.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
10.05 USD
Average Loss:
-32.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-642.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-642.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-3.71%
Annual Forecast:
-44.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
286.84 USD
Maximal:
648.86 USD (157.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.07% (647.29 USD)
By Equity:
4.21% (44.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 212
EURUSD_o 131
XAUUSD_o 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD_o 99
EURUSD_o 779
XAUUSD_o 122
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD_o 9.5K
EURUSD_o 12K
XAUUSD_o 8.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +173.70 USD
Worst trade: -189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -642.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 21:51
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Signalium
30 USD per month
1 083%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
81
0%
356
83%
100%
1.50
2.81
USD
31%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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