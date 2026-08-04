- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|92
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Welcome to GoldTribe.
- Risk-to-Reward (RR): 1:5 (High-yielding setups)
- Risk Management: Strict, calculated, and professional capital protection on every position.
Important: To achieve maximum profitability and match our exact entries, it is highly recommended to use an Exness Raw Spread Account . This ensures the lowest commissions and zero spread markup for optimal results. Copy GoldTribe today and trade with institutional discipline
Our BOT is very efficient on Exness Raw Account
If you don't have an Exness Raw account please I would suggest you to create an account on below mention link:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/tcrehr9fn3
USD
USD
USD