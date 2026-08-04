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Pir Shuaib Akbar Saherwardi

GoldTribe

Pir Shuaib Akbar Saherwardi
Pir Shuaib Akbar Saherwardi

Pir Shuaib Akbar Saherwardi

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
Exness-MT5Real33
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
98.10 USD
Worst trade:
-25.67 USD
Gross Profit:
191.37 USD (30 476 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.20 USD (28 522 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (187.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
3.41%
Max deposit load:
20.99%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
10.24 USD
Average Profit:
47.84 USD
Average Loss:
-19.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-46.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
94.10 USD (13.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.49% (93.96 USD)
By Equity:
2.50% (15.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 92
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.10 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to GoldTribe.


We focus strictly on Gold (XAU/USD) with a highly disciplined, sniper-style approach. We only execute trades when our exact setups align, completely eliminating emotional decisions or revenge trading.
  • Risk-to-Reward (RR): 1:5 (High-yielding setups)
  • Risk Management: Strict, calculated, and professional capital protection on every position.

Important: To achieve maximum profitability and match our exact entries, it is highly recommended to use an Exness Raw Spread Account . This ensures the lowest commissions and zero spread markup for optimal results. Copy GoldTribe today and trade with institutional discipline

Our BOT is very efficient on Exness Raw Account


If you don't have an Exness Raw account please I would suggest you to create an account on below mention link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/tcrehr9fn3

No reviews
2026.08.07 11:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 10:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 09:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 20:51
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 20:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 20:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldTribe
50 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
602
USD
1
0%
9
44%
3%
1.92
10.24
USD
13%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.