Welcome to GoldTribe.



We focus strictly on Gold (XAU/USD) with a highly disciplined, sniper-style approach. We only execute trades when our exact setups align, completely eliminating emotional decisions or revenge trading.

Risk-to-Reward (RR): 1:5 (High-yielding setups)

Risk Management: Strict, calculated, and professional capital protection on every position.

Important: To achieve maximum profitability and match our exact entries, it is highly recommended to use an Exness Raw Spread Account . This ensures the lowest commissions and zero spread markup for optimal results. Copy GoldTribe today and trade with institutional discipline Our BOT is very efficient on Exness Raw Account





If you don't have an Exness Raw account please I would suggest you to create an account on below mention link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/tcrehr9fn3

