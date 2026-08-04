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Thiago Rabello Albino

SK Tech Managed By GS

Thiago Rabello Albino
Thiago Rabello Albino

Thiago Rabello Albino

Analista de Investimentos CNPI-T
Disclaimer:
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
292 (69.19%)
Loss Trades:
130 (30.81%)
Best trade:
226.27 USD
Worst trade:
-77.75 USD
Gross Profit:
3 963.09 USD (146 816 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 796.55 USD (81 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (231.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
313.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.52
Long Trades:
180 (42.65%)
Short Trades:
242 (57.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
5.13 USD
Average Profit:
13.57 USD
Average Loss:
-13.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-5.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
173.02 USD
Maximal:
173.05 USD (1.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.73% (172.52 USD)
By Equity:
6.28% (948.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADxx 88
NZDCADxx 64
USDCHFxx 35
GBPAUDxx 31
AUDUSDxx 28
GBPCADxx 26
EURSGDxx 19
GBPJPYxx 10
NZDCHFxx 9
EURUSDxx 8
USDHUFxx 7
NZDJPYxx 6
AUDCHFxx 6
AUDNZDxx 6
GBPUSDxx 6
EURJPYxx 6
GBPNOKxx 6
AUDJPYxx 5
EURHUFxx 5
GBPNZDxx 4
EURNZDxx 4
NZDSGDxx 4
NZDUSDxx 4
USDNOKxx 4
CADCHFxx 4
USDZARxx 3
USDJPYxx 3
USDCADxx 3
EURMXNxx 3
EURSEKxx 3
GBPSEKxx 2
USDPLNxx 1
USDSEKxx 1
USDILSxx 1
CADJPYxx 1
EURZARxx 1
GBPZARxx 1
EURGBPxx 1
USDCZKxx 1
USDDKKxx 1
GBPCHFxx 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADxx 538
NZDCADxx 153
USDCHFxx 122
GBPAUDxx 111
AUDUSDxx 145
GBPCADxx 25
EURSGDxx 75
GBPJPYxx 239
NZDCHFxx -70
EURUSDxx 21
USDHUFxx 75
NZDJPYxx 94
AUDCHFxx 86
AUDNZDxx 84
GBPUSDxx 87
EURJPYxx 84
GBPNOKxx 77
AUDJPYxx 159
EURHUFxx 19
GBPNZDxx -98
EURNZDxx -12
NZDSGDxx -30
NZDUSDxx 12
USDNOKxx 9
CADCHFxx 31
USDZARxx 5
USDJPYxx 67
USDCADxx 10
EURMXNxx 12
EURSEKxx 61
GBPSEKxx -74
USDPLNxx 30
USDSEKxx 25
USDILSxx 6
CADJPYxx 0
EURZARxx -12
GBPZARxx -25
EURGBPxx 11
USDCZKxx 1
USDDKKxx -2
GBPCHFxx 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADxx 5.7K
NZDCADxx 1.4K
USDCHFxx 234
GBPAUDxx 2.7K
AUDUSDxx 3.6K
GBPCADxx 2.3K
EURSGDxx 1.6K
GBPJPYxx 4.2K
NZDCHFxx -533
EURUSDxx 697
USDHUFxx 5.7K
NZDJPYxx 1.6K
AUDCHFxx 1.2K
AUDNZDxx 2.1K
GBPUSDxx 832
EURJPYxx 3K
GBPNOKxx 21K
AUDJPYxx 4.6K
EURHUFxx 1.1K
GBPNZDxx -3.8K
EURNZDxx -1.8K
NZDSGDxx -397
NZDUSDxx -277
USDNOKxx -4.6K
CADCHFxx 515
USDZARxx 8.8K
USDJPYxx 1.7K
USDCADxx 374
EURMXNxx 8.2K
EURSEKxx 6.8K
GBPSEKxx -13K
USDPLNxx 2.3K
USDSEKxx 6.1K
USDILSxx 64
CADJPYxx 30
EURZARxx -2.3K
GBPZARxx -7.6K
EURGBPxx 125
USDCZKxx 122
USDDKKxx -268
GBPCHFxx 456
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +226.27 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +231.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.

No reviews
2026.08.04 19:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SK Tech Managed By GS
1000 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
10
100%
422
69%
100%
2.20
5.13
USD
6%
1:500
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