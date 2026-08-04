- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
292 (69.19%)
Loss Trades:
130 (30.81%)
Best trade:
226.27 USD
Worst trade:
-77.75 USD
Gross Profit:
3 963.09 USD (146 816 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 796.55 USD (81 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (231.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
313.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
12.52
Long Trades:
180 (42.65%)
Short Trades:
242 (57.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.21
Expected Payoff:
5.13 USD
Average Profit:
13.57 USD
Average Loss:
-13.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-5.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
173.02 USD
Maximal:
173.05 USD (1.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.73% (172.52 USD)
By Equity:
6.28% (948.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADxx
|88
|NZDCADxx
|64
|USDCHFxx
|35
|GBPAUDxx
|31
|AUDUSDxx
|28
|GBPCADxx
|26
|EURSGDxx
|19
|GBPJPYxx
|10
|NZDCHFxx
|9
|EURUSDxx
|8
|USDHUFxx
|7
|NZDJPYxx
|6
|AUDCHFxx
|6
|AUDNZDxx
|6
|GBPUSDxx
|6
|EURJPYxx
|6
|GBPNOKxx
|6
|AUDJPYxx
|5
|EURHUFxx
|5
|GBPNZDxx
|4
|EURNZDxx
|4
|NZDSGDxx
|4
|NZDUSDxx
|4
|USDNOKxx
|4
|CADCHFxx
|4
|USDZARxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|3
|USDCADxx
|3
|EURMXNxx
|3
|EURSEKxx
|3
|GBPSEKxx
|2
|USDPLNxx
|1
|USDSEKxx
|1
|USDILSxx
|1
|CADJPYxx
|1
|EURZARxx
|1
|GBPZARxx
|1
|EURGBPxx
|1
|USDCZKxx
|1
|USDDKKxx
|1
|GBPCHFxx
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADxx
|538
|NZDCADxx
|153
|USDCHFxx
|122
|GBPAUDxx
|111
|AUDUSDxx
|145
|GBPCADxx
|25
|EURSGDxx
|75
|GBPJPYxx
|239
|NZDCHFxx
|-70
|EURUSDxx
|21
|USDHUFxx
|75
|NZDJPYxx
|94
|AUDCHFxx
|86
|AUDNZDxx
|84
|GBPUSDxx
|87
|EURJPYxx
|84
|GBPNOKxx
|77
|AUDJPYxx
|159
|EURHUFxx
|19
|GBPNZDxx
|-98
|EURNZDxx
|-12
|NZDSGDxx
|-30
|NZDUSDxx
|12
|USDNOKxx
|9
|CADCHFxx
|31
|USDZARxx
|5
|USDJPYxx
|67
|USDCADxx
|10
|EURMXNxx
|12
|EURSEKxx
|61
|GBPSEKxx
|-74
|USDPLNxx
|30
|USDSEKxx
|25
|USDILSxx
|6
|CADJPYxx
|0
|EURZARxx
|-12
|GBPZARxx
|-25
|EURGBPxx
|11
|USDCZKxx
|1
|USDDKKxx
|-2
|GBPCHFxx
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADxx
|5.7K
|NZDCADxx
|1.4K
|USDCHFxx
|234
|GBPAUDxx
|2.7K
|AUDUSDxx
|3.6K
|GBPCADxx
|2.3K
|EURSGDxx
|1.6K
|GBPJPYxx
|4.2K
|NZDCHFxx
|-533
|EURUSDxx
|697
|USDHUFxx
|5.7K
|NZDJPYxx
|1.6K
|AUDCHFxx
|1.2K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.1K
|GBPUSDxx
|832
|EURJPYxx
|3K
|GBPNOKxx
|21K
|AUDJPYxx
|4.6K
|EURHUFxx
|1.1K
|GBPNZDxx
|-3.8K
|EURNZDxx
|-1.8K
|NZDSGDxx
|-397
|NZDUSDxx
|-277
|USDNOKxx
|-4.6K
|CADCHFxx
|515
|USDZARxx
|8.8K
|USDJPYxx
|1.7K
|USDCADxx
|374
|EURMXNxx
|8.2K
|EURSEKxx
|6.8K
|GBPSEKxx
|-13K
|USDPLNxx
|2.3K
|USDSEKxx
|6.1K
|USDILSxx
|64
|CADJPYxx
|30
|EURZARxx
|-2.3K
|GBPZARxx
|-7.6K
|EURGBPxx
|125
|USDCZKxx
|122
|USDDKKxx
|-268
|GBPCHFxx
|456
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +226.27 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +231.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
10
100%
422
69%
100%
2.20
5.13
USD
USD
6%
1:500