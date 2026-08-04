- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
333 (68.09%)
Loss Trades:
156 (31.90%)
Best trade:
225.61 USD
Worst trade:
-79.53 USD
Gross Profit:
4 444.30 USD (237 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 093.61 USD (87 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (523.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
523.47 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.34
Long Trades:
214 (43.76%)
Short Trades:
275 (56.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
4.81 USD
Average Profit:
13.35 USD
Average Loss:
-13.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-53.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.15 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.18%
Annual Forecast:
123.56%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.39 USD
Maximal:
207.32 USD (2.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.08% (208.37 USD)
By Equity:
6.29% (951.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADxx
|109
|NZDCADxx
|74
|GBPAUDxx
|44
|USDCHFxx
|35
|AUDUSDxx
|34
|GBPCADxx
|31
|EURSGDxx
|20
|GBPJPYxx
|10
|NZDCHFxx
|9
|EURUSDxx
|8
|AUDNZDxx
|7
|NZDJPYxx
|7
|USDHUFxx
|7
|AUDCHFxx
|6
|GBPUSDxx
|6
|EURJPYxx
|6
|GBPNOKxx
|6
|EURGBPxx
|5
|GBPNZDxx
|5
|EURNZDxx
|5
|NZDUSDxx
|5
|AUDJPYxx
|5
|EURHUFxx
|5
|NZDSGDxx
|4
|USDNOKxx
|4
|CADCHFxx
|4
|USDZARxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|3
|USDCADxx
|3
|EURMXNxx
|3
|EURSEKxx
|3
|GBPSEKxx
|2
|USDPLNxx
|1
|USDSEKxx
|1
|USDILSxx
|1
|CADJPYxx
|1
|EURZARxx
|1
|GBPZARxx
|1
|USDCZKxx
|1
|USDDKKxx
|1
|GBPCHFxx
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADxx
|591
|NZDCADxx
|227
|GBPAUDxx
|152
|USDCHFxx
|122
|AUDUSDxx
|176
|GBPCADxx
|31
|EURSGDxx
|78
|GBPJPYxx
|238
|NZDCHFxx
|-70
|EURUSDxx
|22
|AUDNZDxx
|87
|NZDJPYxx
|95
|USDHUFxx
|75
|AUDCHFxx
|87
|GBPUSDxx
|86
|EURJPYxx
|85
|GBPNOKxx
|76
|EURGBPxx
|-24
|GBPNZDxx
|-95
|EURNZDxx
|-11
|NZDUSDxx
|18
|AUDJPYxx
|161
|EURHUFxx
|20
|NZDSGDxx
|-31
|USDNOKxx
|10
|CADCHFxx
|31
|USDZARxx
|5
|USDJPYxx
|67
|USDCADxx
|10
|EURMXNxx
|12
|EURSEKxx
|61
|GBPSEKxx
|-72
|USDPLNxx
|31
|USDSEKxx
|26
|USDILSxx
|6
|CADJPYxx
|0
|EURZARxx
|-10
|GBPZARxx
|-25
|USDCZKxx
|1
|USDDKKxx
|-2
|GBPCHFxx
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADxx
|5.9K
|NZDCADxx
|2.8K
|GBPAUDxx
|2.6K
|USDCHFxx
|251
|AUDUSDxx
|4.3K
|GBPCADxx
|2.8K
|EURSGDxx
|1.8K
|GBPJPYxx
|4.2K
|NZDCHFxx
|-541
|EURUSDxx
|703
|AUDNZDxx
|2.4K
|NZDJPYxx
|1.7K
|USDHUFxx
|5.8K
|AUDCHFxx
|1.2K
|GBPUSDxx
|805
|EURJPYxx
|3K
|GBPNOKxx
|21K
|EURGBPxx
|-509
|GBPNZDxx
|-3.2K
|EURNZDxx
|-1.6K
|NZDUSDxx
|-57
|AUDJPYxx
|4.6K
|EURHUFxx
|1.1K
|NZDSGDxx
|-409
|USDNOKxx
|-4.5K
|CADCHFxx
|520
|USDZARxx
|8.6K
|USDJPYxx
|1.7K
|USDCADxx
|374
|EURMXNxx
|8.3K
|EURSEKxx
|6.9K
|GBPSEKxx
|-13K
|USDPLNxx
|2.3K
|USDSEKxx
|6.3K
|USDILSxx
|64
|CADJPYxx
|30
|EURZARxx
|-2K
|GBPZARxx
|-7.5K
|USDCZKxx
|124
|USDDKKxx
|-268
|GBPCHFxx
|456
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +225.61 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +523.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Disclaimer:
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
13
96%
489
68%
100%
2.12
4.81
USD
USD
6%
1:500