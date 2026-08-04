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Thiago Rabello Albino

SK Tech Managed By CG

Thiago Rabello Albino
Thiago Rabello Albino

Thiago Rabello Albino

Analista de Investimentos CNPI-T
Disclaimer:
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
333 (68.09%)
Loss Trades:
156 (31.90%)
Best trade:
225.61 USD
Worst trade:
-79.53 USD
Gross Profit:
4 444.30 USD (237 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 093.61 USD (87 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (523.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
523.47 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.34
Long Trades:
214 (43.76%)
Short Trades:
275 (56.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
4.81 USD
Average Profit:
13.35 USD
Average Loss:
-13.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-53.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.15 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.18%
Annual Forecast:
123.56%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.39 USD
Maximal:
207.32 USD (2.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.08% (208.37 USD)
By Equity:
6.29% (951.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADxx 109
NZDCADxx 74
GBPAUDxx 44
USDCHFxx 35
AUDUSDxx 34
GBPCADxx 31
EURSGDxx 20
GBPJPYxx 10
NZDCHFxx 9
EURUSDxx 8
AUDNZDxx 7
NZDJPYxx 7
USDHUFxx 7
AUDCHFxx 6
GBPUSDxx 6
EURJPYxx 6
GBPNOKxx 6
EURGBPxx 5
GBPNZDxx 5
EURNZDxx 5
NZDUSDxx 5
AUDJPYxx 5
EURHUFxx 5
NZDSGDxx 4
USDNOKxx 4
CADCHFxx 4
USDZARxx 3
USDJPYxx 3
USDCADxx 3
EURMXNxx 3
EURSEKxx 3
GBPSEKxx 2
USDPLNxx 1
USDSEKxx 1
USDILSxx 1
CADJPYxx 1
EURZARxx 1
GBPZARxx 1
USDCZKxx 1
USDDKKxx 1
GBPCHFxx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADxx 591
NZDCADxx 227
GBPAUDxx 152
USDCHFxx 122
AUDUSDxx 176
GBPCADxx 31
EURSGDxx 78
GBPJPYxx 238
NZDCHFxx -70
EURUSDxx 22
AUDNZDxx 87
NZDJPYxx 95
USDHUFxx 75
AUDCHFxx 87
GBPUSDxx 86
EURJPYxx 85
GBPNOKxx 76
EURGBPxx -24
GBPNZDxx -95
EURNZDxx -11
NZDUSDxx 18
AUDJPYxx 161
EURHUFxx 20
NZDSGDxx -31
USDNOKxx 10
CADCHFxx 31
USDZARxx 5
USDJPYxx 67
USDCADxx 10
EURMXNxx 12
EURSEKxx 61
GBPSEKxx -72
USDPLNxx 31
USDSEKxx 26
USDILSxx 6
CADJPYxx 0
EURZARxx -10
GBPZARxx -25
USDCZKxx 1
USDDKKxx -2
GBPCHFxx 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADxx 5.9K
NZDCADxx 2.8K
GBPAUDxx 2.6K
USDCHFxx 251
AUDUSDxx 4.3K
GBPCADxx 2.8K
EURSGDxx 1.8K
GBPJPYxx 4.2K
NZDCHFxx -541
EURUSDxx 703
AUDNZDxx 2.4K
NZDJPYxx 1.7K
USDHUFxx 5.8K
AUDCHFxx 1.2K
GBPUSDxx 805
EURJPYxx 3K
GBPNOKxx 21K
EURGBPxx -509
GBPNZDxx -3.2K
EURNZDxx -1.6K
NZDUSDxx -57
AUDJPYxx 4.6K
EURHUFxx 1.1K
NZDSGDxx -409
USDNOKxx -4.5K
CADCHFxx 520
USDZARxx 8.6K
USDJPYxx 1.7K
USDCADxx 374
EURMXNxx 8.3K
EURSEKxx 6.9K
GBPSEKxx -13K
USDPLNxx 2.3K
USDSEKxx 6.3K
USDILSxx 64
CADJPYxx 30
EURZARxx -2K
GBPZARxx -7.5K
USDCZKxx 124
USDDKKxx -268
GBPCHFxx 456
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +225.61 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +523.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Disclaimer:

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SK Tech Managed By CG
1000 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
13
96%
489
68%
100%
2.12
4.81
USD
6%
1:500
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