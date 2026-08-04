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Heiko Kendziorra

Doomtrade

Heiko Kendziorra
Heiko Kendziorra

Heiko Kendziorra

2.7 (92)
13 products 2 signals 19 topics 35 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
100 (42.37%)
Loss Trades:
136 (57.63%)
Best trade:
4.49 USD
Worst trade:
-3.66 USD
Gross Profit:
104.34 USD (119 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.41 USD (97 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (20.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.37 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.29%
Max deposit load:
125.43%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
241
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
74 (31.36%)
Short Trades:
162 (68.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
1.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-14.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.58 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.19%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.64 USD
Maximal:
34.87 USD (44.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.59% (34.87 USD)
By Equity:
36.17% (24.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 117
.US30Cash 64
.JP225Cash 46
.DE40Cash 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash -8
.US30Cash -11
.JP225Cash 21
.DE40Cash -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash 4.1K
.US30Cash -11K
.JP225Cash 30K
.DE40Cash -945
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.49 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Manual trading
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 02:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 01:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 14:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 14:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 08:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 20:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 20:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 19:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 19:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 17:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 17:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 17:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 17:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 17:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Doomtrade
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
43
USD
1
23%
236
42%
99%
1.00
0.00
USD
45%
1:500
Copy

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