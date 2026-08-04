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Marwin Borpet

ForexGoldIn

Marwin Borpet
Marwin Borpet

Marwin Borpet

0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -65%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
72 (50.34%)
Loss Trades:
71 (49.65%)
Best trade:
29.98 USD
Worst trade:
-80.73 USD
Gross Profit:
564.23 USD (33 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 201.06 USD (40 624 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (230.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.56 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
35.95%
Max deposit load:
5.64%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
114 (79.72%)
Short Trades:
29 (20.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.47
Expected Payoff:
-4.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-16.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-63.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.74 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Annual Forecast:
19.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
858.45 USD
Maximal:
858.45 USD (85.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.44% (858.30 USD)
By Equity:
8.20% (77.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 14
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 4
GBPJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -57
GBPUSD -250
USDJPY -85
USDCAD -84
EURUSD -83
AUDUSD -78
GBPJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.4K
GBPUSD -1.3K
USDJPY -632
USDCAD -1.3K
EURUSD -206
AUDUSD -51
GBPJPY 12
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.98 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +230.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 155
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 10004
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1314
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5653
168 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 16:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 01:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 00:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 17:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 16:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 19 days. This comprises 13.29% of days out of the 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 16:49
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexGoldIn
30 USD per month
-65%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
21
99%
143
50%
36%
0.46
-4.45
USD
72%
1:500
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