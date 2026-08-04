- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
72 (50.34%)
Loss Trades:
71 (49.65%)
Best trade:
29.98 USD
Worst trade:
-80.73 USD
Gross Profit:
564.23 USD (33 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 201.06 USD (40 624 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (230.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.56 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
35.95%
Max deposit load:
5.64%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
114 (79.72%)
Short Trades:
29 (20.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.47
Expected Payoff:
-4.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.84 USD
Average Loss:
-16.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-63.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.74 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Annual Forecast:
19.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
858.45 USD
Maximal:
858.45 USD (85.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.44% (858.30 USD)
By Equity:
8.20% (77.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|GBPUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|14
|USDCAD
|14
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-57
|GBPUSD
|-250
|USDJPY
|-85
|USDCAD
|-84
|EURUSD
|-83
|AUDUSD
|-78
|GBPJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.4K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|-632
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|-206
|AUDUSD
|-51
|GBPJPY
|12
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.98 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +230.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 155
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 10004
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 1314
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5653
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-65%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
21
99%
143
50%
36%
0.46
-4.45
USD
USD
72%
1:500