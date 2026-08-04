- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
108 (98.18%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.82%)
Best trade:
2.27 USD
Worst trade:
-2.15 USD
Gross Profit:
37.95 USD (5 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.30 USD (654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
94 (25.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.60 USD (94)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.17%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
129
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.83
Long Trades:
73 (66.36%)
Short Trades:
37 (33.64%)
Profit Factor:
8.83
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.35 USD
Average Loss:
-2.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.30 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.30 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.05% (4.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.72% (64.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|75
|AUDCAD
|27
|NZDCAD
|8
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDCAD
|14
|NZDCAD
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|756
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.27 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 94
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.38 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.65 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.79 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.49 × 2910
|
Exness-Real17
|1.55 × 69
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.72 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|3.25 × 136
|
Tickmill-Live08
|3.50 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|4.04 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.87 × 75
|
Longhorn-Real2
|5.15 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|5.33 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
9K
USD
USD
1
100%
110
98%
100%
8.82
0.31
USD
USD
1%
1:500