- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
34 (82.92%)
Loss Trades:
7 (17.07%)
Best trade:
50.24 USD
Worst trade:
-17.41 USD
Gross Profit:
187.47 USD (98 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58.93 USD (86 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.97 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
12.04%
Max deposit load:
10.89%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.39
Long Trades:
25 (60.98%)
Short Trades:
16 (39.02%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
3.14 USD
Average Profit:
5.51 USD
Average Loss:
-8.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-17.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.41 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.37%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.27 USD (7.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.20% (29.09 USD)
By Equity:
3.71% (14.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|19
|BTCUSD
|16
|NAS100.r
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|125
|BTCUSD
|-4
|NAS100.r
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|3.5K
|BTCUSD
|6.7K
|NAS100.r
|2.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.24 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
GOLDEN ALGO BD 1 Money Machine In-Shah-Allah
GOLDEN ALGO BD 1 Money Machine In-Shah-Allah
GOLDEN ALGO BD 1 Money Machine In-Shah-Allah
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
519
USD
USD
2
82%
41
82%
12%
3.18
3.14
USD
USD
7%
1:500