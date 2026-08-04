- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
85 (82.52%)
Loss Trades:
18 (17.48%)
Best trade:
99.87 USD
Worst trade:
-92.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 616.85 USD (14 500 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.45 USD (4 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (219.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
460.94 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
89.08%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.68
Long Trades:
29 (28.16%)
Short Trades:
74 (71.84%)
Profit Factor:
4.78
Expected Payoff:
12.41 USD
Average Profit:
19.02 USD
Average Loss:
-18.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-147.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.46%
Annual Forecast:
54.15%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.29 USD
Maximal:
147.22 USD (24.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.70% (147.22 USD)
By Equity:
2.70% (35.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|44
|GBPUSD
|42
|profit
|17
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|446
|GBPUSD
|444
|profit
|388
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|profit
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.87 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +219.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexChief-Classic
|0.00 × 2
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
PepperstoneUK-Demo03
|0.00 × 1
|
BetaMGM-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MarketsTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
GlencoePartners-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
MocazFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Leverate-Europe
|0.00 × 3
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SquaredMT4-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucabaEnterpriseLtd-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
TechInvest-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-DEMO
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FSMSmart-Primary
|0.00 × 3
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
130%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
97
83%
103
82%
89%
4.77
12.41
USD
USD
25%
1:500