SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Diver
Elena Rogozina

Diver

Elena Rogozina
Elena Rogozina

Elena Rogozina

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
97 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 130%
Alpari-ECN1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
85 (82.52%)
Loss Trades:
18 (17.48%)
Best trade:
99.87 USD
Worst trade:
-92.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 616.85 USD (14 500 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.45 USD (4 016 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (219.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
460.94 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
89.08%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.68
Long Trades:
29 (28.16%)
Short Trades:
74 (71.84%)
Profit Factor:
4.78
Expected Payoff:
12.41 USD
Average Profit:
19.02 USD
Average Loss:
-18.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-147.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.46%
Annual Forecast:
54.15%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.29 USD
Maximal:
147.22 USD (24.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.70% (147.22 USD)
By Equity:
2.70% (35.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 44
GBPUSD 42
profit 17
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 446
GBPUSD 444
profit 388
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.7K
GBPUSD 5.8K
profit 0
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.87 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +219.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 5
ForexChief-Classic
0.00 × 2
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 10
PepperstoneUK-Demo03
0.00 × 1
BetaMGM-Server
0.00 × 1
MarketsTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
GlencoePartners-Real1
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 4
MocazFinancial-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Leverate-Europe
0.00 × 3
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 2
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
SquaredMT4-Live
0.00 × 1
SucabaEnterpriseLtd-Live2
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 3
TechInvest-Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokersBZ-DEMO
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
FSMSmart-Primary
0.00 × 3
EuropeFX1-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
578 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 13:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 64 days. This comprises 9.17% of days out of the 698 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Diver
30 USD per month
130%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
97
83%
103
82%
89%
4.77
12.41
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.