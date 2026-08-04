The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RVDMarkets-Live ECN 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 5 ForexChief-Classic 0.00 × 2 AnzoCapital-Live 0.00 × 10 PepperstoneUK-Demo03 0.00 × 1 BetaMGM-Server 0.00 × 1 MarketsTrade-Real 0.00 × 3 GlencoePartners-Real1 0.00 × 1 GerchikCo-Live 0.00 × 4 MocazFinancial-Live 0.00 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 4 Leverate-Europe 0.00 × 3 SuperForex-Real 0.00 × 1 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 2 PlexyTrade-Live 0.00 × 2 OracleFinanceInternational-Live 0.00 × 1 SquaredMT4-Live 0.00 × 1 SucabaEnterpriseLtd-Live2 0.00 × 1 TurnkeyFX-Demo 0.00 × 3 TechInvest-Server 0.00 × 1 WindsorBrokersBZ-DEMO 0.00 × 1 FTT-Live2 0.00 × 1 FSMSmart-Primary 0.00 × 3 EuropeFX1-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.00 × 2 578 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor