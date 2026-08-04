- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
96 (77.41%)
Loss Trades:
28 (22.58%)
Best trade:
711.91 USD
Worst trade:
-358.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 166.94 USD (12 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 702.64 USD (17 276 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (388.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
712.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
85.56%
Max deposit load:
1.70%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
66 (53.23%)
Short Trades:
58 (46.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
11.81 USD
Average Profit:
32.99 USD
Average Loss:
-60.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-358.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.53%
Annual Forecast:
7.37%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
97.59 USD
Maximal:
358.00 USD (0.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.36% (358.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.17% (177.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|114
|XAUUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|-89
|USDJPY
|11
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|XAUUSD
|-8.7K
|USDJPY
|560
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +711.91 USD
Worst trade: -358 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +388.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 33
|
Axi-US03-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.04 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|5.60 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|8.71 × 2135
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|15.57 × 7
EURUSD CON POCA PREDIDA LATENTE
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
17
93%
124
77%
86%
1.86
11.81
USD
USD
0%
1:200