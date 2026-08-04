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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Laumar
Juan Martin

Laumar

Juan Martin
Juan Martin

Juan Martin

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
96 (77.41%)
Loss Trades:
28 (22.58%)
Best trade:
711.91 USD
Worst trade:
-358.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 166.94 USD (12 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 702.64 USD (17 276 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (388.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
712.37 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
85.56%
Max deposit load:
1.70%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
66 (53.23%)
Short Trades:
58 (46.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
11.81 USD
Average Profit:
32.99 USD
Average Loss:
-60.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-358.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.53%
Annual Forecast:
7.37%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
97.59 USD
Maximal:
358.00 USD (0.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.36% (358.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.17% (177.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 114
XAUUSD 8
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD -89
USDJPY 11
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.2K
XAUUSD -8.7K
USDJPY 560
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +711.91 USD
Worst trade: -358 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +388.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.09 × 33
Axi-US03-Live
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.04 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 3
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent
5.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
8.71 × 2135
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
15.57 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
EURUSD CON POCA PREDIDA LATENTE
No reviews
2026.08.04 15:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.04 12:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 12:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Laumar
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
17
93%
124
77%
86%
1.86
11.81
USD
0%
1:200
Copy

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