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ALESSANDRO DI VINCENZO

SCALPING SU EUR USD E JPY USD

ALESSANDRO DI VINCENZO
ALESSANDRO DI VINCENZO

ALESSANDRO DI VINCENZO

  • LIBERO PROFESSIONISTA at  INDIRIZZO DI RESIDENZA
  • Italy
  • 114
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
31 (57.40%)
Loss Trades:
23 (42.59%)
Best trade:
2.37 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.31 EUR
Gross Profit:
13.13 EUR (2 103 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.13 EUR (1 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (0.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.37 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.53%
Max deposit load:
65.90%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
40 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
14 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.06 EUR
Average Profit:
0.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.72 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
2.72 EUR (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.59% (2.72 EUR)
By Equity:
8.20% (8.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 27
EURUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 6
EURUSD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 886
EURUSD -182
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.37 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.72 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 90
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.09 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.27 × 351
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.47 × 608
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.59 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
0.78 × 18
Exness-MT5Real31
1.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real34
1.64 × 25
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
2.15 × 60
ZeroMarkets-1
2.73 × 22
MishovMarkets-Live
2.93 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
4.17 × 12
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
IL SEGNALE VIENE MANDATO DA UN EXPERT ADVISOR E LAVORA CON EUR/USD E USD/JPY. FA SCALPING IN AUTONOMIA
No reviews
2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.04 11:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 10:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 10:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.04 09:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 09:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 09:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 09:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 09:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SCALPING SU EUR USD E JPY USD
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
103
EUR
1
100%
54
57%
100%
1.29
0.06
EUR
8%
1:400
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