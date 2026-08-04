- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
31 (57.40%)
Loss Trades:
23 (42.59%)
Best trade:
2.37 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.31 EUR
Gross Profit:
13.13 EUR (2 103 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.13 EUR (1 399 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (0.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.37 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
99.53%
Max deposit load:
65.90%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
40 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
14 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.06 EUR
Average Profit:
0.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.72 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
2.72 EUR (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.59% (2.72 EUR)
By Equity:
8.20% (8.45 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|27
|EURUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|-2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|886
|EURUSD
|-182
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.37 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.72 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 90
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.09 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.27 × 351
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.47 × 608
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.59 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.78 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|1.64 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.15 × 60
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.73 × 22
|
MishovMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.17 × 12
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.00 × 1
IL SEGNALE VIENE MANDATO DA UN EXPERT ADVISOR E LAVORA CON EUR/USD E USD/JPY. FA SCALPING IN AUTONOMIA
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
103
EUR
EUR
1
100%
54
57%
100%
1.29
0.06
EUR
EUR
8%
1:400