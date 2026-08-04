The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.00 × 90 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 13 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 11 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.09 × 178 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.27 × 351 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.47 × 608 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.59 × 17 Exness-MT5Real7 0.78 × 18 Exness-MT5Real31 1.04 × 24 Exness-MT5Real34 1.64 × 25 BlackBullMarkets-Live 2.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 2.15 × 60 ZeroMarkets-1 2.73 × 22 MishovMarkets-Live 2.93 × 14 VantageInternational-Live 10 4.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro 4.17 × 12 XMGlobal-MT5 2 7.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor