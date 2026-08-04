- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
128 (74.41%)
Loss Trades:
44 (25.58%)
Best trade:
31.92 USD
Worst trade:
-61.88 USD
Gross Profit:
410.17 USD (35 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-362.68 USD (37 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (22.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.75 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.09%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
172 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.20 USD
Average Loss:
-8.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-171.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-171.66 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.85 USD
Maximal:
199.61 USD (6.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.26% (198.82 USD)
By Equity:
15.37% (487.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|$$WTI
|172
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|$$WTI
|47
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|$$WTI
|-2.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.92 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
2
0%
172
74%
99%
1.13
0.28
USD
USD
15%
1:500