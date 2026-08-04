- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|289
|BTCUSD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|24K
|BTCUSD
|-11
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|35K
|BTCUSD
|-54K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2TradeSVG-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EUR/USD trading with a strong focus on capital preservation and risk management.
This strategy is based on discretionary trading, combining macroeconomic analysis with technical execution. The primary objective is consistent capital growth through controlled drawdowns rather than pursuing maximum returns at any cost.
Strategy highlights:
• EUR/USD only
• Fully discretionary trading
• No Expert Advisors (EAs) or automated trading systems
• No martingale
• Risk management takes priority over trade frequency
• All results are backed by a publicly verified trading history
This signal is designed for investors who value disciplined capital management and evaluate a strategy based on its long-term consistency rather than individual winning trades.
Before subscribing, please review the trading statistics, maximum drawdown, and historical performance to ensure the strategy matches your investment objectives.
USD
USD
USD