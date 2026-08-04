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Evgenii Petrov

Macro Overlay FX

Evgenii Petrov
Evgenii Petrov

Evgenii Petrov

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 47%
Just2TradeSVG-Real2
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
263 (87.08%)
Loss Trades:
39 (12.91%)
Best trade:
507.96 USD
Worst trade:
-537.50 USD
Gross Profit:
24 723.89 USD (36 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-979.96 USD (55 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
110 (10 993.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 993.29 USD (110)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.47%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
44.17
Long Trades:
120 (39.74%)
Short Trades:
182 (60.26%)
Profit Factor:
25.23
Expected Payoff:
78.62 USD
Average Profit:
94.01 USD
Average Loss:
-25.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-34.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-537.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.47%
Annual Forecast:
54.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.73 USD
Maximal:
537.50 USD (0.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.77% (537.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.48% (356.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 289
BTCUSD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 24K
BTCUSD -11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 35K
BTCUSD -54K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +507.96 USD
Worst trade: -538 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 110
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 993.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2TradeSVG-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EUR/USD trading with a strong focus on capital preservation and risk management.

This strategy is based on discretionary trading, combining macroeconomic analysis with technical execution. The primary objective is consistent capital growth through controlled drawdowns rather than pursuing maximum returns at any cost.

Strategy highlights:

• EUR/USD only
• Fully discretionary trading
• No Expert Advisors (EAs) or automated trading systems
• No martingale
• Risk management takes priority over trade frequency
• All results are backed by a publicly verified trading history

This signal is designed for investors who value disciplined capital management and evaluate a strategy based on its long-term consistency rather than individual winning trades.

Before subscribing, please review the trading statistics, maximum drawdown, and historical performance to ensure the strategy matches your investment objectives.


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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Macro Overlay FX
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
75K
USD
18
0%
302
87%
100%
25.22
78.62
USD
1%
1:500
Copy

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