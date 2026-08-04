EUR/USD trading with a strong focus on capital preservation and risk management.

This strategy is based on discretionary trading, combining macroeconomic analysis with technical execution. The primary objective is consistent capital growth through controlled drawdowns rather than pursuing maximum returns at any cost.

Strategy highlights:

• EUR/USD only

• Fully discretionary trading

• No Expert Advisors (EAs) or automated trading systems

• No martingale

• Risk management takes priority over trade frequency

• All results are backed by a publicly verified trading history

This signal is designed for investors who value disciplined capital management and evaluate a strategy based on its long-term consistency rather than individual winning trades.

Before subscribing, please review the trading statistics, maximum drawdown, and historical performance to ensure the strategy matches your investment objectives.