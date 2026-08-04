- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
417.42 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 986.37 USD (3 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 986.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 986.37 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.93
Trading activity:
95.18%
Max deposit load:
39.73%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
202.68
Long Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Short Trades:
13 (92.86%)
Profit Factor:
89.76
Expected Payoff:
213.31 USD
Average Profit:
213.31 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.34 USD
Maximal:
14.57 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (14.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.66% (1 662.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCHF
|872
|AUDCAD
|871
|GBPCAD
|696
|AUDUSD
|375
|CADCHF
|87
|EURAUD
|53
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCHF
|620
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|GBPCAD
|800
|AUDUSD
|373
|CADCHF
|57
|EURAUD
|83
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +417.42 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 986.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.16 × 25
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 1987
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.73 × 40
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|1.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.73 × 15
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|2.38 × 29
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|4.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.55 × 117
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.68 × 516
|
Headway-Real
|5.96 × 23
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|12.35 × 132
|
Weltrade-Real
|16.59 × 64
|
FxPro-MT5
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
103K
USD
USD
1
100%
14
100%
95%
89.76
213.31
USD
USD
2%
1:200