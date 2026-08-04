- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
46 (97.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.13%)
Best trade:
2.08 USD
Worst trade:
-4.65 USD
Gross Profit:
42.02 USD (2 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.04 USD (319 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (29.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.51 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
7.09%
Max deposit load:
8.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.95
Long Trades:
20 (42.55%)
Short Trades:
27 (57.45%)
Profit Factor:
5.23
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
0.91 USD
Average Loss:
-8.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
4.89 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.23% (4.71 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (7.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD+
|11
|EURUSD+
|8
|AUDUSD+
|8
|GBPCAD+
|6
|GBPUSD+
|6
|GBPAUD+
|6
|EURGBP+
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD+
|6
|EURUSD+
|8
|AUDUSD+
|6
|GBPCAD+
|4
|GBPUSD+
|6
|GBPAUD+
|2
|EURGBP+
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD+
|512
|EURUSD+
|349
|AUDUSD+
|298
|GBPCAD+
|453
|GBPUSD+
|320
|GBPAUD+
|88
|EURGBP+
|65
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.08 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is a Live Account which is running MT5 EA: The Night King V1.0
Intrested in Deploying this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188898?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rating006%3athe+night+king
Intrested in Deploying this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188898?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rating006%3athe+night+king
No reviews
I started this live account 1 month back, already provided me with a 20% return on my 100$ account.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
334
USD
USD
4
100%
47
97%
7%
5.22
0.72
USD
USD
4%
1:500