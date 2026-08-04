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Pankaj Shakya

The Night King EA Live Trading

Pankaj Shakya
Pankaj Shakya

Pankaj Shakya

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2026 25%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
46 (97.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.13%)
Best trade:
2.08 USD
Worst trade:
-4.65 USD
Gross Profit:
42.02 USD (2 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.04 USD (319 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (29.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.51 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
7.09%
Max deposit load:
8.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.95
Long Trades:
20 (42.55%)
Short Trades:
27 (57.45%)
Profit Factor:
5.23
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
0.91 USD
Average Loss:
-8.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
4.89 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.23% (4.71 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (7.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD+ 11
EURUSD+ 8
AUDUSD+ 8
GBPCAD+ 6
GBPUSD+ 6
GBPAUD+ 6
EURGBP+ 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD+ 6
EURUSD+ 8
AUDUSD+ 6
GBPCAD+ 4
GBPUSD+ 6
GBPAUD+ 2
EURGBP+ 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD+ 512
EURUSD+ 349
AUDUSD+ 298
GBPCAD+ 453
GBPUSD+ 320
GBPAUD+ 88
EURGBP+ 65
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.08 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a Live Account which is running MT5 EA: The Night King V1.0
Intrested in Deploying this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188898?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rating006%3athe+night+king
No reviews
2026.08.04 07:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 07:19 2026.08.04 07:19:10  

I started this live account 1 month back, already provided me with a 20% return on my 100$ account.

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Night King EA Live Trading
60 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
334
USD
4
100%
47
97%
7%
5.22
0.72
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

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