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Keisuke Ikeda

Tokyo Sniper SHIN USDJPY for MT5

Keisuke Ikeda
Keisuke Ikeda

Keisuke Ikeda

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HAKASE & KEISUKE
🇯🇵 Tokyo Session Experts from Japan 🇯🇵
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Hi, we're HAKASE & KEISUKE.
We've been trading USDJPY in the Japanese forex
market for over 10 years.
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
27 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
27 (50.00%)
Best trade:
10 356.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-3 056.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
60 251.00 JPY (4 824 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 744.00 JPY (2 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (7 013.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 061.00 JPY (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
24.43%
Max deposit load:
25.18%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
20 (37.04%)
Short Trades:
34 (62.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
546.43 JPY
Average Profit:
2 231.52 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 138.67 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8 869.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 869.00 JPY (7)
Monthly growth:
5.63%
Annual Forecast:
68.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
14 574.00 JPY (3.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.33% (14 574.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.44% (1 998.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 54
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 258
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 356.00 JPY
Worst trade: -3 056 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 013.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 869.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 15:49
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.26% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tokyo Sniper SHIN USDJPY for MT5
500 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
453K
JPY
15
98%
54
50%
24%
1.95
546.43
JPY
3%
1:50
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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