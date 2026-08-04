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Luca Schuenemann

Gold Rabbit

Luca Schuenemann
Luca Schuenemann

Luca Schuenemann

5 (3)
My name is Luca. With years of experience in both live trading and algorithmic development, I specialize in crafting high-quality Expert Advisors (EAs) designed for real-world performance. My approach is rooted in discipline, precision, and a deep understanding of market behavior—built from
3 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
VantageMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
9 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
5 (35.71%)
Best trade:
106.77 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
264.99 EUR (30 874 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.94 EUR (3 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (224.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.80 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
30.84%
Max deposit load:
1.45%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.70
Long Trades:
13 (92.86%)
Short Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Profit Factor:
7.58
Expected Payoff:
16.43 EUR
Average Profit:
29.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-34.07 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.07 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
8.82%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.34 EUR
Maximal:
34.34 EUR (1.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.71% (34.19 EUR)
By Equity:
0.19% (3.82 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 27K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +106.77 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.07 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I've been trading with EAs for many years, the EA uses multiple confirmation algorithms to find the best entry price and runs multiple strategies internally to spread the risk of the trades.

All trades have a stoploss and takeprofit, but also use a trailing stoploss and trailing takeprofit to minimize the risk, and  maximize the potential of each trade.
No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 06:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rabbit
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
2.7K
EUR
1
92%
14
64%
31%
7.58
16.43
EUR
2%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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