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Watcharin Thongarporn

VantaCore DayTrade

Watcharin Thongarporn
Watcharin Thongarporn

Watcharin Thongarporn

Trader
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
11 (47.82%)
Loss Trades:
12 (52.17%)
Best trade:
26.85 USD
Worst trade:
-11.48 USD
Gross Profit:
74.25 USD (54 793 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.39 USD (17 326 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (32.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.18 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
76.54%
Max deposit load:
54.06%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
12 (52.17%)
Short Trades:
11 (47.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
6.75 USD
Average Loss:
-4.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-20.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.74 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.86 USD
Maximal:
24.21 USD (5.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.36% (24.21 USD)
By Equity:
6.12% (27.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 6
EURGBPm 2
GBPCADm 2
GBPUSDm 2
AUDCADm 1
AUDUSDm 1
USDCADm 1
AUDCHFm 1
EURCADm 1
EURNZDm 1
USDJPYm 1
EURAUDm 1
NZDCHFm 1
EURUSDm 1
USTECm 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 33
EURGBPm -2
GBPCADm -13
GBPUSDm 6
AUDCADm 6
AUDUSDm 3
USDCADm 6
AUDCHFm -2
EURCADm -7
EURNZDm -4
USDJPYm 0
EURAUDm -1
NZDCHFm -3
EURUSDm 1
USTECm 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 33K
EURGBPm -77
GBPCADm -739
GBPUSDm 77
AUDCADm 392
AUDUSDm 135
USDCADm 275
AUDCHFm -73
EURCADm -340
EURNZDm -201
USDJPYm 2
EURAUDm -42
NZDCHFm -69
EURUSDm 49
USTECm 5.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.85 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

VantaCore Daytrade

Using an Independent Idea Portfolio (IIP) approach, multiple trading concepts operate independently, including Currency Index, False Break, Trend Following, Supply & Demand, Volatility Breakout, FVG setups, and Weekly significant level.

The objective is not to find a perfect system, but to build a portfolio of independent trading edges that can adapt to changing market conditions. By combining different strategies, the portfolio seeks to reduce dependence on any single method and achieve more consistent long-term performance.



No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.04 06:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.04 06:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VantaCore DayTrade
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
471
USD
1
0%
23
47%
77%
1.53
1.12
USD
6%
1:100
Copy

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