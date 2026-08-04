- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|6
|EURGBPm
|2
|GBPCADm
|2
|GBPUSDm
|2
|AUDCADm
|1
|AUDUSDm
|1
|USDCADm
|1
|AUDCHFm
|1
|EURCADm
|1
|EURNZDm
|1
|USDJPYm
|1
|EURAUDm
|1
|NZDCHFm
|1
|EURUSDm
|1
|USTECm
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|33
|EURGBPm
|-2
|GBPCADm
|-13
|GBPUSDm
|6
|AUDCADm
|6
|AUDUSDm
|3
|USDCADm
|6
|AUDCHFm
|-2
|EURCADm
|-7
|EURNZDm
|-4
|USDJPYm
|0
|EURAUDm
|-1
|NZDCHFm
|-3
|EURUSDm
|1
|USTECm
|3
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|33K
|EURGBPm
|-77
|GBPCADm
|-739
|GBPUSDm
|77
|AUDCADm
|392
|AUDUSDm
|135
|USDCADm
|275
|AUDCHFm
|-73
|EURCADm
|-340
|EURNZDm
|-201
|USDJPYm
|2
|EURAUDm
|-42
|NZDCHFm
|-69
|EURUSDm
|49
|USTECm
|5.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
VantaCore Daytrade
Using an Independent Idea Portfolio (IIP) approach, multiple trading concepts operate independently, including Currency Index, False Break, Trend Following, Supply & Demand, Volatility Breakout, FVG setups, and Weekly significant level.
The objective is not to find a perfect system, but to build a portfolio of independent trading edges that can adapt to changing market conditions. By combining different strategies, the portfolio seeks to reduce dependence on any single method and achieve more consistent long-term performance.
USD
USD
USD