- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Best trade:
13.91 USD
Worst trade:
-14.83 USD
Gross Profit:
70.64 USD (7 126 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.13 USD (7 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (22.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
8.63%
Max deposit load:
3.65%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
12 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.38 USD
Average Profit:
8.83 USD
Average Loss:
-8.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-38.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.24 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-1.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.34 USD
Maximal:
38.75 USD (14.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.99% (38.66 USD)
By Equity:
4.99% (12.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-367
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.91 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
294
USD
USD
1
100%
17
47%
9%
0.91
-0.38
USD
USD
12%
1:500