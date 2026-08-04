VantaCore Trading Philosophy

VantaCore Trading is based on the belief that no single trading strategy can perform well in every market condition . Markets constantly shift between trending, ranging, and volatile environments, making strategy diversification essential.

Using an Independent Idea Portfolio (IIP) approach, multiple trading concepts operate independently, including Currency Index, False Break, Trend Following, Supply & Demand, Volatility Breakout, and FVG setups.

The objective is not to find a perfect system, but to build a portfolio of independent trading edges that can adapt to changing market conditions. By combining different strategies, the portfolio seeks to reduce dependence on any single method and achieve more consistent long-term performance.