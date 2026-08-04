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Watcharin Thongarporn

VantaCore

Watcharin Thongarporn
Watcharin Thongarporn

Watcharin Thongarporn

Trader
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
84 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
105 (55.56%)
Best trade:
3 166.15 USD
Worst trade:
-921.51 USD
Gross Profit:
29 998.24 USD (77 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 306.86 USD (51 203 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (7 206.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 206.59 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
78.74%
Max deposit load:
82.28%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
103 (54.50%)
Short Trades:
86 (45.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
40.70 USD
Average Profit:
357.12 USD
Average Loss:
-212.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 326.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 894.29 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
7.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 236.37 USD
Maximal:
3 767.35 USD (3.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.73% (3 748.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.51% (1 564.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
GBPUSD 30
NDX 16
AUDJPY 8
AUDUSD 8
GBPCAD 7
GBPCHF 6
EURAUD 6
AUDNZD 6
AUDCHF 6
CADCHF 6
EURUSD 6
USDCAD 6
AUDCAD 4
EURJPY 3
NZDCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 3
EURNZD 3
GBPAUD 2
GBPNZD 2
GBPJPY 2
EURCHF 2
CADJPY 2
NI225 2
USDJPY 2
FCHI40 2
EURCAD 2
NZDJPY 1
STOXX50E 1
UK100 1
USDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.1K
GBPUSD 3.6K
NDX -980
AUDJPY 577
AUDUSD 141
GBPCAD -1.4K
GBPCHF -92
EURAUD 220
AUDNZD 91
AUDCHF -390
CADCHF 285
EURUSD 339
USDCAD -16
AUDCAD 947
EURJPY -633
NZDCHF -188
NZDUSD 331
EURGBP -102
EURNZD -643
GBPAUD -186
GBPNZD -708
GBPJPY 0
EURCHF -27
CADJPY -76
NI225 -55
USDJPY -411
FCHI40 -306
EURCAD -740
NZDJPY 28
STOXX50E -925
UK100 1.3K
USDCHF 526
NZDCAD 125
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
GBPUSD 1.1K
NDX 14K
AUDJPY 335
AUDUSD 656
GBPCAD -1.3K
GBPCHF -431
EURAUD 369
AUDNZD -1.4K
AUDCHF -483
CADCHF -595
EURUSD -159
USDCAD 215
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURJPY -1.4K
NZDCHF 819
NZDUSD 127
EURGBP 36
EURNZD -540
GBPAUD -184
GBPNZD -701
GBPJPY -32
EURCHF -443
CADJPY -542
NI225 1K
USDJPY -624
FCHI40 -1.3K
EURCAD -337
NZDJPY 911
STOXX50E -805
UK100 966
USDCHF 344
NZDCAD 145
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 166.15 USD
Worst trade: -922 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 206.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 326.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 25
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 5388
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.94 × 224
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

VantaCore Trading Philosophy

VantaCore Trading is based on the belief that no single trading strategy can perform well in every market condition. Markets constantly shift between trending, ranging, and volatile environments, making strategy diversification essential.

Using an Independent Idea Portfolio (IIP) approach, multiple trading concepts operate independently, including Currency Index, False Break, Trend Following, Supply & Demand, Volatility Breakout, and FVG setups.

The objective is not to find a perfect system, but to build a portfolio of independent trading edges that can adapt to changing market conditions. By combining different strategies, the portfolio seeks to reduce dependence on any single method and achieve more consistent long-term performance.

Diversified ideas. Independent signals. One portfolio focused on consistent performance across different market conditions.



No reviews
2026.08.04 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VantaCore
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
108K
USD
5
0%
189
44%
79%
1.34
40.70
USD
4%
1:200
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