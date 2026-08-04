- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|GBPUSD
|30
|NDX
|16
|AUDJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|AUDNZD
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|CADCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NI225
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|FCHI40
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|STOXX50E
|1
|UK100
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|NDX
|-980
|AUDJPY
|577
|AUDUSD
|141
|GBPCAD
|-1.4K
|GBPCHF
|-92
|EURAUD
|220
|AUDNZD
|91
|AUDCHF
|-390
|CADCHF
|285
|EURUSD
|339
|USDCAD
|-16
|AUDCAD
|947
|EURJPY
|-633
|NZDCHF
|-188
|NZDUSD
|331
|EURGBP
|-102
|EURNZD
|-643
|GBPAUD
|-186
|GBPNZD
|-708
|GBPJPY
|0
|EURCHF
|-27
|CADJPY
|-76
|NI225
|-55
|USDJPY
|-411
|FCHI40
|-306
|EURCAD
|-740
|NZDJPY
|28
|STOXX50E
|-925
|UK100
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|526
|NZDCAD
|125
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|NDX
|14K
|AUDJPY
|335
|AUDUSD
|656
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|GBPCHF
|-431
|EURAUD
|369
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|AUDCHF
|-483
|CADCHF
|-595
|EURUSD
|-159
|USDCAD
|215
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDCHF
|819
|NZDUSD
|127
|EURGBP
|36
|EURNZD
|-540
|GBPAUD
|-184
|GBPNZD
|-701
|GBPJPY
|-32
|EURCHF
|-443
|CADJPY
|-542
|NI225
|1K
|USDJPY
|-624
|FCHI40
|-1.3K
|EURCAD
|-337
|NZDJPY
|911
|STOXX50E
|-805
|UK100
|966
|USDCHF
|344
|NZDCAD
|145
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 25
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 5388
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.94 × 224
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 462
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.48 × 46
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.67 × 9
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
VantaCore Trading Philosophy
VantaCore Trading is based on the belief that no single trading strategy can perform well in every market condition. Markets constantly shift between trending, ranging, and volatile environments, making strategy diversification essential.
Using an Independent Idea Portfolio (IIP) approach, multiple trading concepts operate independently, including Currency Index, False Break, Trend Following, Supply & Demand, Volatility Breakout, and FVG setups.
The objective is not to find a perfect system, but to build a portfolio of independent trading edges that can adapt to changing market conditions. By combining different strategies, the portfolio seeks to reduce dependence on any single method and achieve more consistent long-term performance.
Diversified ideas. Independent signals. One portfolio focused on consistent performance across different market conditions.
USD
USD
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