- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
33 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
8 (19.51%)
Best trade:
6.21 USD
Worst trade:
-18.69 USD
Gross Profit:
104.10 USD (10 395 pips)
Gross Loss:
-113.91 USD (11 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (38.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.72 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
10.82%
Max deposit load:
9.26%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
28 (68.29%)
Short Trades:
13 (31.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
3.15 USD
Average Loss:
-14.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.68 USD
Maximal:
83.70 USD (29.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.02% (83.60 USD)
By Equity:
10.57% (21.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-788
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.21 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.74 × 53
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|5.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|9.53 × 2579
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|13.40 × 111
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|21.29 × 509
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|26.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
240
USD
USD
1
100%
41
80%
11%
0.91
-0.24
USD
USD
29%
1:500