The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.00 × 1 FBS-Real 2.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real15 3.74 × 53 GTCGlobalTrade-Server 4.16 × 43 Exness-MT5Real8 5.00 × 7 Exness-MT5Real5 5.91 × 11 Exness-MT5Real10 7.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live2 9.53 × 2579 FusionMarkets-Live 10.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real34 13.40 × 111 HFMarketsGlobal-Live3 17.00 × 11 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 21.29 × 509 BlackBullMarkets-Live 26.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor