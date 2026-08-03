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Dror Shamir

PORTFOLIO OF BREAKOUT

Dror Shamir
Dror Shamir

Dror Shamir

## My Approach
I'm a trader focused on developing stable, long-term trading systems. While I handle the strategy design and market analysis, I work with AI assistance to implement the technical coding aspects of my Expert Advisors.
## My Philosophy
4 topics 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 199 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
16 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Best trade:
704.74 USD
Worst trade:
-749.17 USD
Gross Profit:
5 777.89 USD (38 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 564.68 USD (6 160 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 769.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 769.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
64.87%
Max deposit load:
16.63%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
81.97 USD
Average Profit:
361.12 USD
Average Loss:
-324.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-878.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-878.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.51 USD
Maximal:
948.06 USD (0.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.86% (882.86 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (460.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 14
GBPUSD 5
USDJPY 4
XAUUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 1.5K
GBPUSD -731
USDJPY 100
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 9.8K
GBPUSD -269
USDJPY -541
XAUUSD 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +704.74 USD
Worst trade: -749 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 769.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -878.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
TickmillUK-Live
0.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 131
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.27 × 302
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 56
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
portfolio of simple breakout strategies
No reviews
2026.08.04 16:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 20:43
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 20:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 20:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PORTFOLIO OF BREAKOUT
199 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
1
100%
27
59%
65%
1.62
81.97
USD
1%
1:200
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