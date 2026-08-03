- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
16 (59.25%)
Loss Trades:
11 (40.74%)
Best trade:
704.74 USD
Worst trade:
-749.17 USD
Gross Profit:
5 777.89 USD (38 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 564.68 USD (6 160 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 769.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 769.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
64.87%
Max deposit load:
16.63%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
20 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
7 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
81.97 USD
Average Profit:
361.12 USD
Average Loss:
-324.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-878.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-878.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.51 USD
Maximal:
948.06 USD (0.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.86% (882.86 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (460.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|14
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|-731
|USDJPY
|100
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|9.8K
|GBPUSD
|-269
|USDJPY
|-541
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +704.74 USD
Worst trade: -749 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 769.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -878.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.60 × 131
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 7
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.27 × 302
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 19
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.59 × 56
portfolio of simple breakout strategies
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
199 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
1
100%
27
59%
65%
1.62
81.97
USD
USD
1%
1:200