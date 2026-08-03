- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Best trade:
104.65 SGD
Worst trade:
-45.62 SGD
Gross Profit:
187.81 SGD (795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89.04 SGD (545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (156.51 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.51 SGD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
98.33%
Max deposit load:
7.87%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
8.98 SGD
Average Profit:
23.48 SGD
Average Loss:
-29.68 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-89.04 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.04 SGD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.74 SGD
Maximal:
89.04 SGD (2.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.06% (89.04 SGD)
By Equity:
7.41% (319.80 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|77
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|250
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.65 SGD
Worst trade: -46 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.51 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.04 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.13 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.30 × 47
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.39 × 85
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.47 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.63 × 80
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.38 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.49 × 320
|
Exness-Real20
|2.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.15 × 157
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.88 × 8
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|3.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|4.20 × 65
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
SGD
SGD
1
100%
11
72%
98%
2.10
8.98
SGD
SGD
7%
1:500