- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
929
Profit Trades:
855 (92.03%)
Loss Trades:
74 (7.97%)
Best trade:
13.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-16.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 051.87 EUR (188 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.17 EUR (42 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
103 (81.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.82 EUR (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.89%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
18.76
Long Trades:
468 (50.38%)
Short Trades:
461 (49.62%)
Profit Factor:
3.32
Expected Payoff:
0.79 EUR
Average Profit:
1.23 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.29 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-38.92 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.92 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
34.23%
Annual Forecast:
415.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 EUR
Maximal:
39.16 EUR (3.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.64% (32.55 EUR)
By Equity:
44.04% (670.32 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|82
|EURCAD
|75
|CHFJPY
|72
|AUDCAD
|63
|SGDJPY
|56
|AUDNZD
|54
|AUDJPY
|53
|GBPAUD
|41
|GBPCAD
|35
|AUDUSD
|32
|NZDCAD
|31
|USDCHF
|31
|NZDJPY
|31
|GBPNZD
|30
|CHFSGD
|22
|CADCHF
|22
|CADJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPSGD
|20
|USDSGD
|17
|EURNZD
|17
|NZDUSD
|15
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCHF
|10
|GBPJPY
|10
|AUDSGD
|10
|EURGBP
|9
|EURSGD
|8
|EURCHF
|7
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|74
|EURCAD
|42
|CHFJPY
|138
|AUDCAD
|39
|SGDJPY
|74
|AUDNZD
|20
|AUDJPY
|45
|GBPAUD
|45
|GBPCAD
|18
|AUDUSD
|17
|NZDCAD
|13
|USDCHF
|32
|NZDJPY
|-19
|GBPNZD
|2
|CHFSGD
|38
|CADCHF
|17
|CADJPY
|41
|USDJPY
|40
|GBPSGD
|15
|USDSGD
|7
|EURNZD
|23
|NZDUSD
|9
|EURAUD
|23
|GBPCHF
|12
|GBPJPY
|18
|AUDSGD
|10
|EURGBP
|8
|EURSGD
|7
|EURCHF
|9
|AUDCHF
|12
|GBPUSD
|7
|NZDCHF
|5
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|13K
|EURCAD
|7.1K
|CHFJPY
|24K
|AUDCAD
|6.3K
|SGDJPY
|13K
|AUDNZD
|5.1K
|AUDJPY
|8.1K
|GBPAUD
|7.4K
|GBPCAD
|4.4K
|AUDUSD
|2K
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|USDCHF
|3.1K
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|GBPNZD
|4.1K
|CHFSGD
|5.2K
|CADCHF
|1.6K
|CADJPY
|6.4K
|USDJPY
|6.6K
|GBPSGD
|3.2K
|USDSGD
|1.4K
|EURNZD
|4.5K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|3.2K
|GBPCHF
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|3.3K
|AUDSGD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|747
|EURSGD
|1K
|EURCHF
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|738
|GBPUSD
|800
|NZDCHF
|404
|EURUSD
|646
|USDCAD
|346
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.90 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.20 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.92 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
CWDT GRID — HIGH Risk Grid Signal (MT5) by Cyber Wolfdog Trading
CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a High Risk profile.
The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.
Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)
Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves.
No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.
Risk Profile
Minumum Balance/ Deposit: $2500
Account configuration: High Risk (balanced approach)
Losses are possible.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Copying Guidance (Recommended)
To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:
Use for this subscription a separate account with no other EA's or manual trading.
Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)
Max price deviation / slippage
Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)
Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)
Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.
Who This Signal Is For / Not For
✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.
❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.
Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685
Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en
Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17
Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872
MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller
Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
EUR
EUR
10
100%
929
92%
100%
3.31
0.79
EUR
EUR
44%
1:500