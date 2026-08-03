CWDT GRID — HIGH Risk Grid Signal (MT5) by Cyber Wolfdog Trading





CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a High Risk profile.

The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.





Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)

Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves.

No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.





Risk Profile

Minumum Balance/ Deposit: $2500

Account configuration: High Risk (balanced approach)

Losses are possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Copying Guidance (Recommended)





To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:

Use for this subscription a separate account with no other EA's or manual trading.

Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)

Max price deviation / slippage

Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)

Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)

Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.





Who This Signal Is For / Not For

✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.

❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.





Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685









Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17





Broker Roboforex:





Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872





MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller





Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership



















