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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GRID HIGH RISK

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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4 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 89%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
929
Profit Trades:
855 (92.03%)
Loss Trades:
74 (7.97%)
Best trade:
13.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-16.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 051.87 EUR (188 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.17 EUR (42 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
103 (81.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.82 EUR (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.89%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
18.76
Long Trades:
468 (50.38%)
Short Trades:
461 (49.62%)
Profit Factor:
3.32
Expected Payoff:
0.79 EUR
Average Profit:
1.23 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.29 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-38.92 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.92 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
34.23%
Annual Forecast:
415.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 EUR
Maximal:
39.16 EUR (3.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.64% (32.55 EUR)
By Equity:
44.04% (670.32 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 82
EURCAD 75
CHFJPY 72
AUDCAD 63
SGDJPY 56
AUDNZD 54
AUDJPY 53
GBPAUD 41
GBPCAD 35
AUDUSD 32
NZDCAD 31
USDCHF 31
NZDJPY 31
GBPNZD 30
CHFSGD 22
CADCHF 22
CADJPY 22
USDJPY 21
GBPSGD 20
USDSGD 17
EURNZD 17
NZDUSD 15
EURAUD 13
GBPCHF 10
GBPJPY 10
AUDSGD 10
EURGBP 9
EURSGD 8
EURCHF 7
AUDCHF 5
GBPUSD 4
NZDCHF 4
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 74
EURCAD 42
CHFJPY 138
AUDCAD 39
SGDJPY 74
AUDNZD 20
AUDJPY 45
GBPAUD 45
GBPCAD 18
AUDUSD 17
NZDCAD 13
USDCHF 32
NZDJPY -19
GBPNZD 2
CHFSGD 38
CADCHF 17
CADJPY 41
USDJPY 40
GBPSGD 15
USDSGD 7
EURNZD 23
NZDUSD 9
EURAUD 23
GBPCHF 12
GBPJPY 18
AUDSGD 10
EURGBP 8
EURSGD 7
EURCHF 9
AUDCHF 12
GBPUSD 7
NZDCHF 5
EURUSD -3
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 13K
EURCAD 7.1K
CHFJPY 24K
AUDCAD 6.3K
SGDJPY 13K
AUDNZD 5.1K
AUDJPY 8.1K
GBPAUD 7.4K
GBPCAD 4.4K
AUDUSD 2K
NZDCAD 2.5K
USDCHF 3.1K
NZDJPY 1.1K
GBPNZD 4.1K
CHFSGD 5.2K
CADCHF 1.6K
CADJPY 6.4K
USDJPY 6.6K
GBPSGD 3.2K
USDSGD 1.4K
EURNZD 4.5K
NZDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 3.2K
GBPCHF 1.1K
GBPJPY 3.3K
AUDSGD 1.3K
EURGBP 747
EURSGD 1K
EURCHF 1.1K
AUDCHF 738
GBPUSD 800
NZDCHF 404
EURUSD 646
USDCAD 346
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.90 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.20 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.92 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.55 × 20
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.76 × 21
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
CWDT GRID — HIGH Risk Grid Signal (MT5) by Cyber Wolfdog Trading

CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a High Risk profile. 
The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.

Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)
Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves. 
No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.

Risk Profile
Minumum Balance/ Deposit: $2500
Account configuration: High Risk (balanced approach)
Losses are possible. 
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Copying Guidance (Recommended)

To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:
Use for this subscription a separate account with no other EA's or manual trading.
Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)
Max price deviation / slippage
Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)
Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)
Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.

Who This Signal Is For / Not For
✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.
❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.




Broker Roboforex: 

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership





No reviews
2026.08.04 22:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 12:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 02:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT GRID HIGH RISK
50 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
1.7K
EUR
10
100%
929
92%
100%
3.31
0.79
EUR
44%
1:500
Copy

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