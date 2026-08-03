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Ayomide Akinrinsola

Ayblaq

Ayomide Akinrinsola
Ayomide Akinrinsola

Ayomide Akinrinsola

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 -26%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
66 (76.74%)
Loss Trades:
20 (23.26%)
Best trade:
16.41 USD
Worst trade:
-210.56 USD
Gross Profit:
158.16 USD (95 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-780.09 USD (175 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (24.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.24 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.23
Trading activity:
20.38%
Max deposit load:
26.18%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
42 (48.84%)
Short Trades:
44 (51.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.20
Expected Payoff:
-7.23 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-39.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-752.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-752.26 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-25.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
623.03 USD
Maximal:
752.26 USD (29.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.74% (752.26 USD)
By Equity:
22.95% (577.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100.z 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100.z -622
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100.z -80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.41 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -752.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Scalping Nas100
No reviews
2026.08.05 01:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 01:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 13:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ayblaq
100 USD per month
-26%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
1
100%
86
76%
20%
0.20
-7.23
USD
30%
1:500
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