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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EAGoldProV9
Minh Tu Nguyen

EAGoldProV9

Minh Tu Nguyen
Minh Tu Nguyen

Minh Tu Nguyen

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 60%
GlobalPrime-Trade
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
77 (85.55%)
Loss Trades:
13 (14.44%)
Best trade:
56.88 USD
Worst trade:
-49.90 USD
Gross Profit:
838.68 USD (17 032 pips)
Gross Loss:
-310.85 USD (6 543 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (171.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.42 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
1.57%
Max deposit load:
4.35%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.16
Long Trades:
52 (57.78%)
Short Trades:
38 (42.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.70
Expected Payoff:
5.86 USD
Average Profit:
10.89 USD
Average Loss:
-23.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-23.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.57%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
126.82 USD (8.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.37% (126.82 USD)
By Equity:
4.43% (44.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 528
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.88 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GlobalPrime-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.03 07:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 07:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EAGoldProV9
500 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
6
94%
90
85%
2%
2.69
5.86
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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