The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Trading is based on price action, supported by a fully back-tested Forex system with clearly defined TP and SL levels. I strictly follow risk management and capital preservation, as long-term consistency in the market comes from disciplined money management. The focus is on steady, low-risk, and well-controlled trades, avoiding emotional decisions and unnecessary leverage. Quality over quantity is the foundation of this approach. Every trade is carefully analyzed before execution, and continuous improvement is part of the strategy. Transparency and reliability are key principles in my trading philosophy. View my past trading history on this profile.

