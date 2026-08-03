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Zahra Asadian

Aryan Forex

Zahra Asadian
Zahra Asadian

Zahra Asadian

We have been providing expert Forex trading services and educational resources since 2006. With years of experience in the industry, our goal is to support traders with advanced tools, professional guidance, and personalized solutions to help them reach their financial goals.
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
7.07 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
29.03 USD (2 898 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (29.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.03 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading activity:
23.86%
Max deposit load:
3.53%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.90 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
27.31% (226.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.07 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.74 × 53
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real8
5.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
9.53 × 2579
FusionMarkets-Live
10.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real34
13.40 × 111
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
21.29 × 509
BlackBullMarkets-Live
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading is based on price action, supported by a fully back-tested Forex system with clearly defined TP and SL levels. I strictly follow risk management and capital preservation, as long-term consistency in the market comes from disciplined money management. The focus is on steady, low-risk, and well-controlled trades, avoiding emotional decisions and unnecessary leverage. Quality over quantity is the foundation of this approach. Every trade is carefully analyzed before execution, and continuous improvement is part of the strategy. Transparency and reliability are key principles in my trading philosophy. View my past trading history on this profile.
No reviews
2026.08.05 09:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 08:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 06:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 06:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 06:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 06:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 06:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aryan Forex
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
829
USD
1
0%
10
100%
24%
n/a
2.90
USD
27%
1:400
Copy

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