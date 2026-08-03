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Tien Than Nguyen

Fx Swing

Tien Than Nguyen
Tien Than Nguyen

Tien Than Nguyen

0 reviews
Reliability
126 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 899%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 112
Profit Trades:
6 931 (68.54%)
Loss Trades:
3 181 (31.46%)
Best trade:
2 979.06 USD
Worst trade:
-893.89 USD
Gross Profit:
89 850.33 USD (1 234 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 455.47 USD (1 374 392 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (22.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 485.18 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.77%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
18.41
Long Trades:
5 079 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
5 033 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
4.39 USD
Average Profit:
12.96 USD
Average Loss:
-14.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 015.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 329.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.81%
Annual Forecast:
34.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.50 USD
Maximal:
2 411.89 USD (13.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.33% (2 411.89 USD)
By Equity:
3.08% (628.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD-P 2045
GBPUSD-P 1933
GBPCAD-P 1783
USDCHF-P 1468
NZDUSD-P 1455
GBPCHF-P 1421
XAUUSD-P 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD-P 8.2K
GBPUSD-P 12K
GBPCAD-P 7.8K
USDCHF-P 8.8K
NZDUSD-P 4.3K
GBPCHF-P 3.5K
XAUUSD-P -69
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD-P -13K
GBPUSD-P -25K
GBPCAD-P -46K
USDCHF-P -17K
NZDUSD-P -9.8K
GBPCHF-P -23K
XAUUSD-P -2.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 979.06 USD
Worst trade: -894 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 015.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fx Swing
30 USD per month
899%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
126
99%
10 112
68%
100%
1.97
4.39
USD
18%
1:500
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